Bats put stop to Pembrokeshire border post plans
Bats have forced a rethink to plans for a border control post in Pembrokeshire.
Officials had hoped to set up the post-Brexit facility for animal and food inspections in the village of Johnston.
But negotiations for the site were abandoned after a "large number of bat species" were found there.
They Welsh government had planned to have one site for the two Pembrokeshire ports, but is now considering whether there should be services at both Pembroke Dock and Fishguard.
All bat species are protected in the UK, meaning you can commit a criminal offence if you deliberately take, injure or kill a wild bat, or damage or destroy a place used by bats for breeding or resting.
It means big projects have to take measures to avoid harming local populations, such as a bat house built for the Heads of the Valleys road project to dual the A465.
Post-Brexit rules mean animals, plants and products of animal origin from Ireland will need to inspected at a border control post (BCP).
The Welsh government had planned for a BCP for both Pembroke Dock and Fishguard.
But a written statement to the Senedd from Vaughan Gething said: "I can confirm now that we have terminated our negotiations for that particular site, following surveys which have revealed a large number of bat species."
"In addition, the consolidation of border controls facilities onto one plot is no longer a pre-requisite," he said.
"This expands the range of potential options for the south-west Wales permanent border control post, which may allow provision closer to the two ports, or an alternative site in the Johnston locality or elsewhere."
Plans for a post at Parc Cybi in Holyhead are continuing, with construction firm Kier appointed to design the facility.
Construction work will not start until the summer, and the Holyhead post is expected to be up and running by April 2023.