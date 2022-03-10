Top Senedd official asked to apologise over Ukraine solidarity book row
By Felicity Evans
Political editor, Wales
- Published
The Senedd's presiding officer has been asked to apologise over a row about a Conservative politician's idea for a book of solidarity with Ukraine.
Elin Jones told Aberconwy's Janet Finch-Saunders she preferred "actions not words".
A senior Tory said Ms Jones was "audibly frustrated" with the Senedd member who "had done nothing wrong".
Elin Jones declined to comment but said in a letter she had "agreed to disagree" with the MS.
She said she held the MS (Member of the Senedd) in "high regard".
"I hold Janet in high regard and I do not doubt her motivation at all in seeking to help," she said.
During the exchange, in the Senedd chamber on Tuesday, Janet Finch-Saunders asked a Welsh government minister whether a book could be opened where "staff and members or ministers" could express solidarity with Ukraine.
Ms Finch-Saunders said the presiding officer's office had suggested in an email that she was supportive of the idea.
Ms Jones interjected: "You're putting words in my mouth there".
"My response to you was to say that I would want us as a Senedd to think about our actions rather than our words, and that I was investigating whether it would be possible for us to set up a collection point for money to be given in support of those suffering in Ukraine."
When Ms Saunders asked again whether a book would be permitted, Elin Jones replied: "I've said actions not words, yes, and there will be a collection point.
"I'm very, very sorry, Janet, that you've chosen to raise this in this most inappropriate way at this point."
In her letter to Elin Jones, Conservative group chair Laura Anne Jones says Senedd members from different political parties had "privately expressed concern about the exchange".
She noted that it took place on International Women's Day: "As women in public life, it's important we show each other support and respect."
The letter concludes: "I hope you will reflect on the exchange and consider whether Janet is owed an apology."
In her letter of response to Laura Anne Jones, the presiding officer said: "I met with Janet later in the afternoon and we agreed to disagree on the role the signing of a book could play in supporting those being bombed in and fleeing Ukraine."
Elin Jones also said that as a result of the meeting she had decided to set aside a place in the Senedd "to promote how funds can be raised via the Disaster Emergency Committee to fund humanitarian support for Ukrainians".
She continued: "I hold Janet in high regard and I do not doubt her motivation at all in seeking to help. We simply disagree."
Laura Anne Jones told BBC Wales: "The barbaric events in Ukraine have moved people across Wales and the world. It is only right that democratically elected representatives explore ways to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
"The exchange between the presiding officer and Janet was not becoming of our fledgling democracy."
Ms Finch-Saunders said she was "very disappointed that we cannot have a book of solidarity. I do believe it would have been nice to sign the book as a Member of the Welsh Parliament and also for staff to do so too."