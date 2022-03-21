Wales council elections 2022: A simple guide
Welsh voters will be going to the polls on 5 May to choose their local councillors.
The election will decide who runs your local authority, which makes decisions on transport, schools, social services and waste.
For the first time Wales will experiment with early voting in a small number of local authorities.
What are Welsh councils?
There are 22 councils in Wales, with a total of 1,234 seats in 762 wards up for grabs.
They are made up of different numbers of councillors, who are elected to serve wards.
Wards cover a specific geographic area. Some wards have just one councillor but some may have two or more.
Unlike the Welsh or UK parliaments councillors cannot pass their own laws. But they can make decisions on how local services are run.
They also decide how much money is raised locally in council tax.
What's at stake?
With voting going on in Scotland and England as well as Wales, the polls will be seen as a test of the public's support for the Conservative Party, after the start of the war in Ukraine and after months of difficult stories including the "partygate" scandal.
It's a test too for Welsh Labour and Mark Drakeford, who leads the Welsh government in Cardiff, as the Covid crisis winds down.
Plaid Cymru will want to build on its gains in 2017, while the Welsh Liberal Democrats will be hoping to make up for lost ground.
But there will be local issues at play, with 22 separate campaigns taking place in Wales.
At the last elections Labour were dominant with 472 seats, while Plaid Cymru won 202, the Tories succeeded in winning 184 and the Lib Dems won 63. Independents picked up 322 seats.
Parties or independents failed to win control of most of Wales' councils.
Labour won overall control of seven authorities, while the Tories and Plaid Cymru held one each.
Where they did not win majorities, Plaid also leads administrations in three other councils, and Labour leads two other authorities - with independents in charge elsewhere.
How does the election work?
Unlike elections in England, all council seats in Wales are voted for in one go.
Voters will get a ballot paper to select which candidates they want to back.
If there is more than one councillor to be elected, a voter will be able to select more than one individual. So if there are four councillors in a ward, they will get four votes.
It is a first past the post election, so the winners in the ward are the candidates who win the most votes.
Most people who do not have a postal or proxy vote will vote at a polling station on 5 May, but four councils are trialling early voting with electors allowed to attend specific sites to cast their choice before election day.
Polling stations not taking part in early voting will be open from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
If there is not a clear majority for one party it will be up to the councillors to decide who takes control and becomes leader.
Who can vote?
There are 2.3 million voters in Wales.
Like last year's Senedd elections, anyone over the age of 16 can vote, as can foreign nationals.
Voters must be living in Wales and registered to vote. They can be a British, Irish or Commonwealth national, an EU citizen or a foreign national who is permitted to be in the UK.
They can register to vote online, and must have done so by 19 April.
To take part you must register by the morning of the 14 April if you have not already done so. You can register to vote here.
Where can I vote early? How do I get a postal vote?
The Welsh government is experimenting with new arrangements to allow people in four council areas to vote early.
In Blaenau Gwent, the Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone in Ebbw Vale will be open for residents of the county as well as students to vote in the week leading to election day.
Council offices in Ystrad Mynach and Pontypool will be open for residents of Caerphilly and Torfaen respectively on the weekend before election day.
In Bridgend, a polling station will be created in a school so pupils can vote ahead of election day, and polling stations in wards that have had low turnouts will also be open.
People can also choose to vote by post. If you have not already asked for one, you must write to your council by 19 April.
When will we know the results?
All councils in Wales are expected to count their votes on Friday, rather than overnight.
It means we will not know the make-up of Wales' 22 authorities until that evening at the earliest.
Results will be reported on the BBC website and in TV and Radio bulletins throughout the day.