Betsi health board: Mark Drakeford says apology owed over patient deaths
- Published
The Welsh government owe the families of two Betsi Cadwaladr health board patients who deaths were detailed in highly critical reports an apology, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
The reports detailed failings in mental health services in north Wales.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said improvements in services there had "not been as fast as it needs to be".
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said previous recommendations had not been implemented.
Officials at Betsi apologised last month after the reports detailed deaths at two separate units run by the north Wales health board.
The reports flagged mixed cohorting in one of the cases, and observations not being carried out often enough which led to "catastrophic" outcomes.
Mixed cohorting is where frail, elderly patients are cared for on the same wards as younger patients.
The reports emerged after the health board had been warned to make urgent changes over vascular services.
During First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, Andrew RT Davies said: "Do you, like me, believe that the families are owed an apology from both the health board and the Welsh government that their loved ones were not looked after in a better way?"
"Absolutely," Mr Drakeford said. "Of course."
"The health board I believe has already been in contact with the families and an apology to them is due."
Mr Davies said "Things clearly are not improving fast enough when it comes to mental health services in north Wales."
He said recommendations in previous reports had not been implemented and mixed cohorts were first identified as a "toxic mix" in 2013.
Mr Drakeford said mixed cohorting was a factor in only one of the cases, and is no longer taking place in the unit where it was a "factor".
Mr Davies called for Donna Ockenden, who had undertaken previous reports on mental health services, to undertake a fresh piece of work to identify failures to implement previous recommendations made by her reports.
"The improvement in mental health services in north Wales has not been as fast as it needs to be," Mr Drakeford said.
"There are clearly further actions that need to be taken to make sure that, in all aspects of mental health services, people in north Wales get the service they deserve".
He said it was an open question whether a further review is needed.
But the first minister added those who are responsible for the services feel their efforts "are scrutinised in a hostile way by people rather than in a way that looks to support improvements".
Mr Drakeford also said the reports had been removed from the health board website while the coroner's inquiries into the deaths take place, following his request.