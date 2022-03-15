Ukraine refugee scheme needs more support, says Mark Drakeford
- Published
A UK scheme for people to host Ukrainian refugees in their homes may not offer the support that is needed, Wales' first minister has warned.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme will offer households taking part £350 a month, tax-free, the UK government has said.
But Mark Drakeford said he was anxious that the project "relies entirely on individuals to find one another".
A "different level of public service support" was needed to give the scheme the best chance of success, he added.
People wishing to offer a rent-free space in their home or a separate residence, for at least six months, can register their interest online.
They will be able to individually sponsor a Ukrainian national's visa from Friday, with initial applications relying on the applicant knowing a named individual from Ukraine they want to help.
Ukrainian refugees with no family or other links to the UK can and will be hosted as part of the scheme, senior UK minster Michael Gove has said.
He said the sponsorship scheme was initially only between people who are already known to each other so it gets "up and running as soon as possible".
But, during Tuesday's First Minister's Questions, Mark Drakeford warned: "My anxiety for the UK scheme is that it relies entirely on individuals to find one another
"As I understand it, should somebody in Wales with a generosity we know that people are displaying, find themselves matched up by somebody on the Polish border, the UK government will issue them a visa and then it's up to them how they get from where they are to where that offer of help has been provided.
"It will be a matter for that individual, in all the circumstances they face, to navigate for themselves."
Mr Drakeford told the Senedd that his view was that a "different level of public service support" was needed to give the scheme the best chance of success.
The Welsh government was working "alongside the UK government" to make sure the scheme worked in the "right way here in Wales", he said.
He also welcomed a letter he had received from Michael Gove confirming people coming from Ukraine would have recourse to public funds, access to public services and be entitled to work in the United Kingdom.
The first minister was responding to a question from Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, who highlighted refugee charities concerns about the Homes for Ukraine project.
These included the need for "sensitivity and experience" when matching hosts to guests, said Mr Price.
"A proper home visit needs to be undertaken to ensure homes are suitable, and that everyone in the whole household is fully committed and knows what to expect," he said.
"Follow up support needs to be provided [to] both hosts and guests, move on plans must to be put in place and there needs to be a fall-back for the rare situations in which placement does not work out," Mr Price added.
The UK government says the scheme will be expanded with help from charities, community groups and churches assist with matching refugees to hosts.
No timescale has been announced for when this will happen but Michael Gove has said it would expand "rapidly".