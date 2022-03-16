Merthyr Tydfil: Troubled council 'in better place' as help wound down
The Welsh government is to end its support to a valleys council that had been riven by social media rows.
Extra training and advice was brought in after Merthyr Tydfil asked for help in 2019.
Local Government Minister, Rebecca Evans, said the authority was now in a "much better place", although it is not the end of the authority's "improvement journey".
The move comes ahead of local elections taking place in May.
Former council leader Kevin O'Neill made the request for support, to tackle a breakdown in relations at the top of the authority and financial problems.
A review found a "debilitating lack of capacity and resilience" throughout the council, and that Facebook dramas consumed enormous energy at the council.
Senior officers were asked to be "referees" rather than advisers.
Following the request an improvement board was set up, external advisers were brought in and training was given. The leader was provided with coaching.
Mr O'Neill was later suspended for failing to declare an interest over plans for a children's home next door to his house.
He was replaced last year by Lisa Mytton, who said: "Reflecting on our journey, since we originally approached Welsh government for support, there is a marked difference in the organisation that we are today.
"However, our journey does not end here. The council will continue to work on plans for addressing its longer-term sustainability and we are looking to engage with appropriate experts to continue this conversation."
'Progress'
Ms Evans said: "I would like to thank the council, the improvement and assurance board and the external advisers for all the work they have put in and the progress which has been made since 2019.
"The ending of formal statutory support represents an important milestone for the council. Whilst it is not the end of the improvement journey for Merthyr, the council is now in a much better place to drive forward self-improvement."
Steve Thomas, a former chief executive of the Welsh Local Government Association and chairman of the improvement board, added that the council's finances "are in order" and the authority has "achieved good statutory inspection outcomes".
The support will be withdrawn at the end of the month.