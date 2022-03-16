Caerau: No police investigation into botched insulation scheme
By Daniel Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
A botched insulation scheme in a south Wales village will not be investigated by the police, it has been confirmed.
South Wales Police said a "full review" found no criminal offences were committed as part of the Arbed programme in Caerau, near Maesteg.
Bridgend council and the Welsh government have set aside £3.5m to repair up to 104 homes.
Homeowners complained about poor quality work and damage to their homes.
Insulation was installed with Welsh and UK government funding.
An audit report found £37,500 of public money might have gone to a business that auditors could not prove existed.
No procurement process was followed and due diligence checks were not carried out on the companies involved, auditors said.
The audit - completed in 2019, but only published in January - says the police "have determined that it is not appropriate for them to take any action".
In recent weeks, some councillors asked the police to reconsider that decision.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Following a full review by a senior investigating officer in the economic crime unit, we can confirm there is no change in circumstances that would impact the original assessment made back in 2019 which identified no criminal offences."
Opposition councillor Ross Penhale-Thomas said the police should also explain "how have they come to that conclusion".
"I don't think it's good enough to say they have reviewed the evidence and there's nothing to carry forward," he said.
A senior local Labour councillor, Phil White, was a director of the main contractor, Green Renewable Wales (GRW). Mr White died last year.