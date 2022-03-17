Ukrainian refugees travel free on trains across Wales
- Published
Refugees from Ukraine can now travel for free on rail services across Wales, the first minister has announced.
The six-month scheme, for all Transport for Wales rail services, is to help refugees while they are settling in.
Mark Drakeford said it was "another action which shows Wales is a place of safety and sanctuary for those who need our help".
Ukrainian nationals will need to show their passport to conductors and station staff to claim free travel.
"My message to the people of Ukraine is clear; there is a warm welcome waiting for you in Wales," said Mr Drakeford.
"I am also proud that Wales intends to become a super-sponsor for the UK government's Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will provide a safe route for people to come to the UK for up to three years."
The free rail travel initiative is an extension to an existing Welsh government programme offering free public transport to asylum seekers in Wales.
Transport for Wales chief executive James Price added: "We want to do what we can to support the Ukrainian people in their time of need.
"We're proud of our record of supporting groups with free travel, including being a part of the nation Rail to Refuge scheme offering free travel for people fleeing domestic abuse, and offering free rail travel for NHS workers during 2020."
A Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched by UK ministers on Monday, where individuals and, at a later date, organisations can sponsor Ukrainians to come to the UK.
The Welsh government, which hopes to become a "super sponsor" in the scheme, has said Ukrainian nationals will need more public sector support.