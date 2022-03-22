Covid in Wales: Face mask and isolation rules could be extended
- Published
Wales' first minister is not ruling out keeping the country's remaining Covid restrictions beyond their expiry date of next Monday.
Mark Drakeford's comments to BBC Wales come as Covid rates rise across the UK.
Meanwhile west Wales' health board said it is rescheduling a "small amount of planned care" after it saw more Covid patients.
Face mask rules in shops, and Wales' self-isolation law, were planned to be axed on 28 March.
But the first minister said it was a "challenging decision" whether to go ahead.
"Up until last week we had more or less eight weeks in a row with the numbers moving in the right direction and that formed the backcloth to the hope that on the 28 March we could lift all restrictions," he said.
He said cabinet had decided to wait for more data later in the week before it made a decision.
Asked if options are still open, he replied: "They have to be I think."
The Welsh Covid law requires shoppers, users of buses and trains and visitors to hospitals to wear a face covering.
Scotland had planned to scrap its face covering legislation on 21 March but has now held off until at least 4 April.
Covid infections in Wales have begun to rise in the last couple of weeks, according to a weekly swab survey.
Last week's Office of National Statistics infection survey suggested that 125,400 people had Covid in the week ending 12 March - up on the previous week's estimate of 97,900.
PCR test figures have also increased - from around 156 per 100,000 people at the end of February to 334.5 on Monday, with an increase in the positivity rate from around 21% to 32.4%.
Hywel Dda Health Board said it is currently seeing more Covid patients in its hospitals, causing "challenges in staffing".
"The health board is rescheduling a small amount of planned care, to ensure critical services are maintained, with patients affected being contacted directly," it said in a statement.
On 17 March there was a rolling average of 633 hospital patients with confirmed Covid in Wales, a rise of 33% a week ago.
Only 99 of the patients in acute beds were being primarily treated for the virus.