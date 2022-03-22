Second legal challenge over Baglan power cut row
- Published
The Welsh government is taking the UK government court to get it to maintain supplies at a business park formerly supplied by a now-bust power station.
On Monday Welsh ministers lost a bid for an injunction to stop an official receiver cutting off firms at Baglan Energy Park.
It has now been revealed that a separate court bid for a judicial review has also been taking place.
The UK government was asked for comment.
Baglan Bay Power Station stopped generating power in 2020, but through its connection to the National Grid had continued to supply power to firms on its industrial estate, including paper mill Sofidel.
About 1,600 people are employed at Baglan Energy Park, including 328 at Sofidel.
The official receiver - in charge of liquidating the assets of the company that operated the plant - had planned to cease supplies to the firms in January, but kept supplies going while the Welsh government took it to court.
A judge threw out the request for an injunction on Monday, and the Welsh government said that a court order now says supplies to Sofidel and other customers will be maintained until 4 April.
However Welsh Water and Neath Port Talbot Council, which operate pumping stations at the sites, will have supplies maintained until 18 April.
According to the Welsh government it leaves a gap of "some weeks" before new supplies are set up by Western Power Distribution, with the majority of customers expected to have a new connection in place by the end of May.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething is considering appealing against Monday's decision, and confirmed he has commenced legal action against UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng seeking a judicial review.
He said he believes Mr Kwarteng's department "has the powers to intervene to ensure continuity of supply for the benefit of the citizens and businesses in the Baglan Bay area".
It is understood that the proceedings for judicial review began before the judgement on Monday.
Mr Gething said: "The Welsh Government is mindful of the stress and uncertainty that customers of the Energy Park have experienced as a result of this ongoing issue."