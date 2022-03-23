What does Sunak's spring statement mean for Wales?
The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced his spring statement - with moves to cut tax on fuel and a rise to the point people begin paying national insurance.
The basic rate of income tax will also be cut by a penny in two years time.
And there will be small amounts of money for the Welsh government from plans to help vulnerable families in England.
It comes as the chancellor said the future of the economy was uncertain, and it was too early to know the impact of the Ukraine war on the economy.
With rising energy costs, analysts say too that the UK faces the largest fall in living standards since records began in the 1950s.
What tax changes are there?
All of Rishi Suank's big tax changes will apply in Wales.
Tory MPs had been pressing for the planned national insurance rise to pay for health and social care to be rolled back.
That did not happen but Mr Sunak announced that the threshold that earners pay the tax will be raised to the same level as they begin to pay income tax - £12,570.
It comes into effect in July, although the increase in national insurance begins in April.
A total of 1.26m people in Wales pay the basic rate of income tax and Mr Sunak announced that he intends to cut it from 20p in the pound to 19p.
That would not happen, though, until 2024.
Welsh ministers have never announced any plans to vary income tax but they have the powers to do so - Labour vowed in 2021 to leave tax rates alone until at least after the recovery of the economy from Covid.
The fuel duty cut of 5p a litre, which he said was worth more than £5bn, comes amid rising petrol and diesel costs in part fuelled by the war in Ukraine.
The chancellor announced it would apply from 1800 GMT and will run for a year - how much of an impact it has will depend on whether it is passed on by retailers.
The move will please Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd that had called for fuel duty to be cut.
What does not apply in Wales?
One of the measures announced to help vulnerable households will not extend to Wales.
The Household Support Fund is England only - but Rishi Sunak's plan to double the money available to £1bn will trigger an extra £25m for the Welsh government.
How have Welsh politicians reacted?
Welsh Conservative finance spokesman Peter Fox said: "The chancellor has made it clear today he has a clear plan to tackle the cost of living by protecting jobs, growing the economy and leaving more money in people's pockets to support family budgets."
But Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant said: "A theoretical tax cut in two years' time means nothing.
"The chancellor could change his mind (or be changed). Thresholds could be frozen. And there are always events, dear boy. I doubt many will fall for this ruse."