Plaid Cymru leader's secondary free school meals pledge
Plaid Cymru-led councils will aim to offer free school meals to all secondary pupils within five years, party leader Adam Price says.
Free meals are already being extended to all children in primary education under Plaid's co-operation agreement with Labour ministers in the Senedd.
Mr Price will tell his party's spring conference "we will begin to create a Wales free of hunger and poverty".
Plaid Cymru leads four of the 22 Welsh councils, with elections due in May.
The roll-out of the £200m universal free school meals programme for primary pupils is expected to start in September.
In his conference speech in Cardiff Mr Price will say the free school meals pledge "gets rid of dinner money debt and scraps the stigma associated with getting a free lunch, and means children get a healthy, hot meal at a formative stage in their development.
"Because hungry children can't learn, can't grow and can't achieve their true potential."
Plaid Cymru-led councils, he will say, "will commit to setting the goal and begin immediately planning to extend universal free school meals to all secondary school pupils within the next five years".
"Through free school meals for all we will begin to create a Wales free of hunger and poverty."
The last time local elections were held in Wales, in 2017, Plaid Cymru made modest gains overall, increasing their majority in Gwynedd and becoming the largest party in Anglesey.
More recently, there was disappointment for Plaid at last year's Senedd election.
The party won only 13 of the 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament and lost the key constituency of Rhondda.