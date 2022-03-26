Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price calls for bigger Senedd
- Published
Plaid Cymru's leader says the number of Senedd members in Cardiff Bay should increase by at least thirty at the next election in 2026.
Adam Price's comments came as his party votes at conference later on its approach to talks with Labour over the future of the Welsh Parliament.
Both sides want a larger Senedd with more politicians, but the details are yet to be ironed out.
Mr Price said the two sides would have to find "common ground".
Parties in the Senedd are negotiating on a plan to reform the institution and boost the number of politicians.
At Labour's conference in March the party backed a motion saying the 60 member parliament should grow to between 80 to 100 members.
But the way they would be elected was left an open question, with a debate in the party over whether it should endorse a more proportional system.
Caerphilly MS Hefin David has also questioned whether the process could be complete by the next election.
The Tories have opposed increasing the size of the Senedd.
Plaid Cymru has historically been more supportive of proportional voting systems, endorsing the single transferrable vote system.
Currently the Senedd is elected through a mixture of first past the post - where the candidate with a majority of votes wins - and a party list system which attempts to reflect how people voted in a regional area.
Speaking to BBC Wales, Adam Price said the system had to be "fully proportional," with first past the post scrapped, a more diverse and gender balanced Senedd, with a new system in place by the next election.
"It is absolutely essential that we get the Senedd that can do the job that it needs to do which is about improving the lives of the people of Wales.
"We don't have that at the moment."
"We cannot afford to wait another ten years. We have to have change now by the next election. We have to have a Senedd that is genuinely inclusive and diverse.
"That means action in terms of gender balance and diversity more broadly.
"It has to be a fully proportional system."
He said they would want to see a Senedd of 100 members but suggested he would be prepared to compromise.
"Anything less than 90... is simply not going to be able to do the job that the people in Wales are asking us to do."
He acknowledged there could have to be compromises, however: "It's inherent in any context where you're trying to get two parties to work together... you have to find where's the common ground."
BBC Wales understands that Plaid delegates will vote on a text on Saturday which suggests the party could back an interim or two-stage model if there are issues with completing a full boundary review by 2026.
The motion rejects first past the post, but also says that if single transferrable vote is not achievable, then the multi-member proportional system (MMPS) is the next best option.
MMPS commonly combines a first past the post for constituency seats, and a more proportional system for others.