Welsh buyback scheme for cladding crisis-hit flats to start in June
By Paul Martin
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
A scheme for people worst affected by the post-Grenfell fire safety crisis to sell their flats to the Welsh government will open in June.
The policy has been described as being for a "small number" of people in "significant financial hardship."
Housing Minister Julie James said a separate, larger repair programme is still assessing the scale of the problem by undertaking surveys.
The Conservatives said ministers were "dragging their feet".
The leaseholder support scheme, first announced in December, will allow some homeowners to sell their property to the government and either move elsewhere or rent the property back.
In a written statement to Senedd members, Ms James said: "We have worked with partners and sector experts to identify an appropriate route for property valuation, clear eligibility criteria, and to create a comprehensive property purchase process.
"My officials continue to progress this work at pace to enable the first applications to be invited in June this year."
Ms James also reiterated her intention to prioritise the "holistic repair" of medium and high rise buildings, by going beyond just replacing defective external cladding.
She said applications are still being received for the building safety fund.
Ms James added: "I am pleased to update that digital surveys have been completed for the first 248 applications.
"This work has identified over 100 buildings to date where further intrusive surveys are needed."
The surveys - which will provide a detailed report that identifies fire safety work is needed - has already started, she said.
Families 'left behind'
The minister acknowledged the frustrations felt by those caught up in the crisis.
"I fully appreciate that for those living in affected buildings we do not seem to be working fast enough, but I must stress that we are taking every opportunity to progress our wider Building Safety Programme."
Conservative shadow housing minister Janet Finch-Saunders said the issue had "deeply affected people".
"While the UK Conservative government has been leading from the front through funding and legislation, Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay have dragged their feet here in Wales.
"For too long, Labour has failed to use funding provided by the UK government to tackle cladding safety in Wales, leaving many families afraid for their lives and homes."
Plaid Cymru's housing spokesman Mabon ap Gwynfor said the £375m investment showed the difference the party is making in its co-operation agreement with the Welsh government.
"We also welcome in the statement that the Welsh government will work closely with the Westminster government on this issue.
"Many people, particularly leaseholders, feel they are not supported, falling between the responsibilities of the two governments - the jagged edge of devolution.
"Ultimately it should be the developers that pay for shoddy unsafe homes, rather than owners and leaseholders."
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said clarity was still need on "a number of issues", including when remediation work will start.
She added: "Most importantly the legal leaseholder protections in England need to be extended to Wales immediately.
"Based on the announcement today that will not be the case.
"While funding for remediation work and surveys are of course welcome, many leaseholders have already had to contribute to surveying out of their own pocket, we need to know if these leaseholders are now entitled to be reimbursed."