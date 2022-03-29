Ukraine refugees: Welsh businesses asked for accommodation
Welsh businesses and organisations have been asked to help with accommodation and transport for Ukrainian refugees.
The Welsh government made the request on Wednesday, also asking for assistance with food and translators.
"Arrival hubs" are also being set up at Welsh railway stations and ports to provide immediate support, a minister said.
Millions have fled Ukraine since the end of February.
The Welsh government is planning to sponsor a thousand people to come to the UK, separate from the individual sponsorship route, through a scheme that opened on Friday.
People leaving Ukraine who want to come to Wales can choose to be sponsored for a visa by the Welsh government.
Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt, speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, said ministers are asking firms to register their interest in helping out.
"We are asking businesses or organisations for help providing large-scale accommodation, transport to take people to their new homes, supplies, such as food, clothes and sanitary products, translators and interpreters."
Firms will be able to sign up on the Welsh government's website, she said.
Arrival hubs have also been set-up at ports of entry in Wales, including at Cardiff Airport, Welsh ferry ports, and Cardiff and Wrexham railway stations.
Ms Hutt said the hubs would provide onward travel to a Welsh government welcome centre.
Currently one is operational, where the Urdd has offered short-term accommodation for up to 250 Ukrainians, although Welsh officials plan more.
The Welsh government will also provide £1m for the Nation of Sanctuary Croeso Fund, Ms Hutt said.
The fund, run by Community Foundation Wales, aims to support people who have been displaced by conflict.
Meanwhile a helpline has been set up to advice to people arriving in the country from Ukraine, and those who are seeking to sponsor refugees.
The Welsh government said the helpline can be called in the UK on 0808 175 1508 and outside the UK on 0204 5425671.