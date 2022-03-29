Wales self-isolation law end backed by Senedd despite concern
The Senedd has backed the latest changes to Welsh Covid rules in a vote, despite concerns from Plaid Cymru over the end of legal self-isolation rules.
Ministers ended Wales' remaining major Covid rules on Monday, including the law on masks in shops.
Plaid's Rhun ap Iorwerth asked why more were being exposed to the virus "before we know we're over this current peak".
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the decision to issue advice instead does not mean people should not isolate.
"Now is the right time, in our view, to allow people to make their own decisions," she said.
Under the way Welsh ministers make Covid laws, the changes to the regulations announced last week became law before they came before the Welsh Parliament.
It means Senedd members have to vote retrospectively to keep the changes in law.
On Tuesday Senedd members were asked to back an extension to Wales' Covid regulations, but with self-isolation and mask rules in shops and public transport deleted.
Guidance has been issued by the Welsh government in place of the law.
Only the requirement for businesses to assess the risk of Covid on their premises, and for people to wear masks in health and social care, have been kept.
The measure was passed with 39 Senedd members voting for and 11 against.
The Welsh government's decision came despite rising Covid rates.
Conservative Senedd members decided to vote with Labour on the changes, but Plaid Cymru's healthcare spokesman said the party was opposed.
'In three weeks I'm sure I'd support it'
Rhun ap Iorwerth said some parts of Wales, including the West, have not yet reached a peak in the current Covid wave."
He said a "high number of people" had contacted him with concerns.
"Why expose people more to the virus before we know that we are over this current peak," he said.
"If we were to have this vote in three weeks time, I'm sure that we would support it.
"But with people still feeling vulnerable and nervous having to go to a shop or travel by bus or train - why create greater risk for them now?"
Labour's Ms Morgan said: "We are shifting responsibility from government to the individual.
"Just because it's moving to guidance doesn't mean you don't have to do it - it's different."
She said self-isolation had never been in law in Scotland. "People have been following the guidance" there, she said.
Russell George, health spokesman for the Conservatives, said: "I think it's welcome news that we're now at this point where all restrictions, virtually, have been lifted."
"I believe the vast majority people will use their common sense and their proper judgement and we should give the public of Wales the ability to make those judgments themselves."