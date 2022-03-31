Transport minister reacts to Eluned Morgan speeding ban
- Published
The deputy transport minister has denied the health minister's driving ban for speeding has undermined the Welsh government's road safety message.
Lee Waters wants there to be more 20mph zones to reduce serious accidents.
Earlier this month it emerged Eluned Morgan was banned from driving for accumulating too many points on her licence after speeding on a 30mph road.
Asked if it undermined the 20mph policy, Mr Waters said: "Not at all."
"It shows when you break the law you get fined, you lose your licence and you won't do it again, I think that's the lesson of that.
"I've had points on my licence in the past and they focus the mind, this is a big change in behaviour.
"Driving at 20 feels really slow because for generations we've been not used to doing that.
"But once you get used to it, just as we get used to wearing a seatbelt, I remember when seatbelts came in, that felt very odd, lots of people crying foul about that, now it's normal and it's safe.
"Driving at 20 is safe and it will become normal."
He added: "I think it's awful when anybody gets caught speeding because they're putting people's lives at risk and they [are]…falling foul of the law which is what happened in this case and quite right too."