First trans MP Jamie Wallis hits out at conversion therapy decision
- Published
Britain's first openly trans MP says he is "bitterly disappointed" at the UK government's decision to exclude gender identity from a ban on conversion therapy.
Tory Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis said it was "wrong" to "exclude a whole group of people".
A ban on the practice for gay and bisexual people is expected in the next Queen's Speech.
Ministers say they want to avoid "unintended consequences" in the law.
The decision that the ban will not cover gender identity was met with criticism last week.
The Welsh government is seeking legal advice on action it can take to ban trans conversion therapy, calling the UK government's move "unacceptable".
Professional bodies and NHS England have warned that the practice of conversion therapy, whether in relation to someone's sexual orientation or gender identity, is "unethical and potentially harmful".
But Nikki da Costa, a former director of legislative affairs at No.10, said elements of the proposed law relating to gender identity for under-18s would deter doctors from "exploring with a child any feelings of what else may be going on for fear of being told they're trying to change a child's identity".
It is understood the government wants to avoid interfering in the work of therapists providing support, or parents feeling fearful of being criminalised for helping under-18s.
Mr Wallis came out as a trans last week in an emotional statement which detailed his account of being raped and blackmailed.
The UK government - both under Theresa May and Boris Johnson - has promised to outlaw conversion therapy.
In a series of tweets Jamie Wallis said he was "bitterly disappointed" at the government's decision - made hours after ministers had initially said they would drop plans for a conversion therapy ban entirely.
"I've always believed that this debate attracts unnecessary hysteria and toxicity," he said, "and meaningful results can only come from meaningful debate".
"Understandably, concerns need to be looked at and debated, but it is wrong to exclude protections for a whole group of people from a practice described as 'abhorrent'.
"I hope the announcement that a separate piece of work will now be done on this issue will be done at speed. If the [conversion therapy] ban passes through parliament without any protections for the transgender community, it cannot be described as anything other than a broken promise."
'Legally complex'
A UK government spokesperson said: "The government has a proud record on LGBT rights, and the prime minister is committed to bringing forward legislation to ban conversion therapy.
"Recognising the complexity of issues and need for further careful thought, we will carry out separate work to consider the issue of transgender conversion therapy further.
"This is a legally complex area and we have a responsibility to ensure unintended consequences are not written into legislation, particularly in the case of under 18s."