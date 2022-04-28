Elections 2022: Wales tries early voting to tackle apathy
By Gareth Pennant
Political reporter, Wales
- Published
For the first time in a Welsh election some polling stations will open early, ahead of next week's main voting day.
Four councils will try new ways to raise turnout, especially as those aged 16 and 17 can vote for the first time.
Voters in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly county borough, Torfaen and in some areas of Bridgend will be able to vote earlier than usual.
Other voters in Wales will go to the polls on 5 May to choose local councillors.
The flexible voting pilots are part of the Welsh government's plan to ensure the local elections in Wales are as "accessible as possible" and to try to get more young people voting.
Turnout for the Senedd 2021 election was 46.5%, while in the previous council elections, in 2017, 42% of those registered to vote cast their ballot.
The move was welcomed by Prof Laura McAllister of Cardiff University but she was not overly optimistic about the chances of success.
"All experiments and all innovations to try and get people to cast their votes are to be welcomed," she said.
"But I'm afraid that the evidence up until now shows that earlier voting - that is opening polling stations in particular areas before the designated day - usually has a very marginal impact on turnout."
Where can I vote early in Wales?
Council offices in Ystrad Mynach and Pontypool will be open for residents of Caerphilly county borough and Torfaen on Saturday and Sunday.
Voters in Blaenau Gwent will be able to cast their vote on Tuesday, and Wednesday at Coleg Gwent in Ebbw Vale.
Early voting will take place over the same two days in seven Bridgend council wards where turnout was low in 2017.
The wards are:
- Brackla East and Coychurch Lower
- Brackla East Central
- Brackla West
- Brackla West Central
- Cornelly
- Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr
- St Bride's Minor and Ynysawdre
Cynffig Comprehensive School, in Bridgend county borough, will also open on the Tuesday for some voters.
Votes for 16 and 17-year-olds in local and Senedd elections were introduced ahead of the 2021 Senedd election.
Since 1931 every UK general election has been held on a Thursday and local and devolved elections have followed suit.
'Right time to try a different approach'
Jess Blair, director of ERS Cymru, the Electoral Reform Society, said the way people can cast their vote "hasn't changed much" over the last century "so we're delighted to see these pilots launching this weekend".
She added: "We know turnout for local elections has traditionally been low, and with the extension of the franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds in Wales, it's the right time to try a different approach to engage more people.
"We are looking forward to seeing how these pilots work in practice and would like to see voting stations in different places and voting on different days being rolled out to all in future.
"Casting your vote should be made as easy as possible so more people can have a say in who makes vital decisions about our communities."
While this is the first time polling stations have opened early in Wales, it is common in many other parts of the world, including in US presidential elections.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Is there an election in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING IN WALES: A really simple guide
- ELECTIONS ACROSS THE UK: Find out more