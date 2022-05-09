Elections 2022: Lib Dem and Labour in Powys coalition talks
- Published
The Liberal Democrats are holding talks with Labour in Powys on a coalition in the rural mid-Wales county.
It follows the Lib Dems' success in the county in last week's elections where the party gained became the largest group.
The two groups of councillors would still need the support of two others to form a majority.
The council had been led by independent Rosemarie Harris, who lost her seat, in coalition with the Conservatives.
It is not expected the Tories, who lost four seats, will form part of the next administration.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the Lib Dems were expected to ask the Green Party's new councillor, Jeremy Thorp, if he would join them.
Powys' 17 independents are expected to fragment into smaller groups - one of which would join the coalition.
The Lib Dems have 24 seats while Labour have nine - 35 councillors are needed for a majority.
Powys council's annual general meeting (AGM), which will formally confirm its next administration, will take place on 26 May - but senior figures expect a coalition to be agreed before then.
Liberal Democrat group leader James Gibson-Watt could stand to become leader of the authority if the talks are successful.
He confirmed discussions with potential coalition partners were taking place.
Mr Gibson-Watt said: "Negotiations are underway and I'm confident that we'll be able to form an administration in good time for the AGM."
He added there would be a Lib Dem group meeting on Monday night to further discuss the situation.
Discussions 'ongoing'
Labour group leader Matthew Dorrance said: "I have spoken to James; discussions are ongoing and there's more work to do - we plan to talk again.
"It is hoped we will have a functioning administration by the annual meeting."
Powys Conservative group leader Aled Davies said: "I'm not expecting to be part of the cabinet in the near future.
"I have congratulated James [Gibson-Watt] and I am a bit worried with what the Liberal Democrats promised on the campaign trail and that it will be impossible to realise, and I want to make sure schools will get the investment they need."
He added: "We want to be a constructive opposition and will be working to make sure the people of Powys receive improving and the best services possible."