Q&A: What's the plan for extra Senedd politicians? Published 57 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The political map could be set to change - with voting taking place in 16 newly-created constituencies

A plan to increase the number of Senedd members and shake up how they are elected has been set out by the Welsh Labour government and Plaid Cymru.

The proposals would mean major changes, and will be seen as controversial by some.

The Welsh Parliament would expand by more than a third, and its members would be elected quite differently.

So what is behind the plan and what difference might it make to people in Wales?

The basics: what is the Senedd?

The Senedd, also known as the Welsh Parliament, is made up of politicians elected in Wales to deal with policy areas, and laws, that were previously the responsibility of the UK Parliament but which have been transferred to Wales.

These areas include health service and social services, education, housing, agriculture and local government, and there are also some tax powers, including partial control of income taxes.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, It is hoped additional members will mean devolved politics can be run more effectively

What does the Senedd do?

The party or parties able to get enough support from Senedd members after an election forms a Welsh government led by a first minister. This could be made up of politicians from one party or more than one party, in a coalition.

Ministers are usually drawn from the parties forming that government, but sometimes members from other parties can be included.

That government takes decisions on matters such as health and education, and also proposes laws where legal changes are needed to put its plans into action.

Members of the Senedd, known as MSs, who are not part of the government have the task of scrutinising and challenging decisions made by ministers.

This includes keeping on eye on Welsh government actions, laws it proposes, and the performance of the various bodies ministers are ultimately responsible for.

MSs, just like MPs, also do what is called constituency work, helping people in the areas they represent with matters of concern they have raised with them.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The Siambr - or Chamber - of the Senedd could have a lot more people in it

How many Senedd members are there now?

There are currently 60 Senedd members, 40 of them elected by the traditional Westminster style first-past-the-post system. The other 20 represent bigger regions using a process which better reflects the voting share particular parties have received in elections.

The members sit in the Senedd building in Cardiff Bay.

Why is there a plan for 36 more members?

The current total of 60 has been the number since the creation of what was then called the National Assembly for Wales 1999. In those days it had very limited powers and no tax powers.

The Senedd, and the Welsh government, have since acquired direct law-making powers and some tax powers, including over a share of income tax.

It is argued that with all these extra powers more politicians are needed to scrutinise proposed new laws, and that there are simply not enough Senedd members to do that job as well as it could be done.

Unlike at Westminster, where there are 650 MPs in the House of Commons, there is also no equivalent of the House of Lords in Wales, which provides a second check on the legal plans of UK ministers.

In essence, it is said Senedd members currently have too high a workload if they do all they are required to do, and ministers plans and actions are not being challenged as much as they could be.

That might mean for example, in extreme cases, that mistakes that would otherwise have been spotted in advance are that much more likely to occur.

This proposal is to move from 60 to 96 members in Cardiff Bay, to cope with the additional work involved in providing greater scrutiny.

Image source, Getty/jkennedy561 Image caption, The Northern Ireland Assembly has 90 members for a population of 1.8m

What might the objections be?

Many politicians, if not all, will admit that persuading voters that they need more politicians is not the easiest of tasks.

The proposed increase is likely to be criticised on grounds of cost. It was estimated a few years ago to be around £12m a year for 30 extra MSs.

It could also be argued that when the case was being put in the past for more powers for Cardiff Bay, it was not made clear to the public that more powers and responsibilities would also require more politicians to manage them in the future.

Also, asking for more politicians and the funding for them in the midst of the current cost of living crisis also makes this potentially trickier than it might have been.

Will Wales be better governed?

That is the argument being made for the proposed changes, that better scrutiny would mean better decisions.

In addition to more politicians keeping an eye on the Welsh government, it would also give that Welsh government a wider choice of ministers to put around the cabinet table.

How would the new election system work?

MSs would be elected from 16 new constituencies, made by combining the proposed new 32 Westminster seats for Wales, from party lists based on the proportion of the vote the political parties receive in elections.

But this would apply only to the next Senedd election, due in 2026.

Under the proposals a boundary review would be held to determine the makeup of seats for the election that follows that.

For all elections, from 2026 on, the party lists would also be required to alternate between men and women, to ensure gender balance in the Senedd chamber.

It would mean an end to the Westminster style first-past-the-post electoral system for Senedd elections, currently used to elect 40 of the current 60 members of the Welsh Parliament.

Image source, Matthew Horwood Image caption, The plan has been put forwarded by Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price

How does Wales compare with other parts of the UK?

In terms of the number of politicians, the Northern Ireland Assembly, for a population of around 1.8m, has 90 members.

The Scottish Parliament has 129 members, representing around 5.5 million people.

Wales, with just over 3m people, currently has 60 MSs.

What about the electoral systems?

The Scottish Parliament uses a system similar to the one currently used in Wales, but with a smaller number of Westminster style first-past-the-post elected constituency members and more politicians representing bigger regions elected using a more proportional system.

The Northern Ireland Assembly uses the proportional STV voting system, by which parties win roughly the same proportion of seats as the share of votes they receive.