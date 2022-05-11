Senedd reform: Plan for more politicians 'will hit small parties'
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
A plan to expand the Senedd will hit smaller parties and prioritise one form of diversity over another, a senior Tory MS has said.
On Tuesday Labour and Plaid Cymru agreed on a plan for a 96 seat Welsh Parliament, 36 more than now.
Conservative chief whip Darren Millar said the way it will work means it will not directly reflect how people voted.
The Welsh government and Plaid Cymru declined to respond to Mr Millar's comments.
Advocates for a larger Senedd have said it needs more politicians to deal with the increased workload brought about by additional powers devolved from Westminster over the last decade.
Following the announcement on Tuesday the Welsh Conservatives announced that Mr Millar had quit a committee that had been set up to make recommendations for how the Senedd could be expanded.
He accused First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price of undermining the work of the committee, which plans to report at the end of the month.
Under the plans the public would vote for parties, rather than candidates, with 96 Members of the Senedd (MSs) spread over 16 constituencies.
It would use what is known as a "closed list system" - similar to how European Parliament elections worked in Great Britain before Brexit - where voters back a party list rather than a candidate, and cannot reject any individual candidates nominated.
Parties would be forced to nominate lists equally made up of men and women, with candidate lists alternating between men and women in a system known as zipping.
Currently the Senedd is elected through a mix of first-past-the-post for 40 constituencies, and party lists for the remaining 20 MSs.
On Tuesday Cardiff University's Jac Larner said that the system would likely see the big three parties - Labour, the Tories and Plaid Cymru - "still win nearly all 96 seats unless voting behaviour drastically changes".
He said the reforms would set up a system "more proportional" than currently in reflecting how people voted, but it would not be "fully proportional".
The Conservative Party is opposed to more Senedd members, but in an interview with Radio Wales Breakfast Mr Millar appeared to suggest there should be a more proportional election system - which better represents how people voted.
"The system that's been proposed, by the leader of Plaid and the leader of the Labour Party in Wales, is not a directly proportional system.
"It's going to really deal a hammer blow to smaller parties in Wales. It's going to be a system which promotes one aspect of diversity over others.
"That's not the sort of progressive system, frankly, that Wales needs for the future."
Mr Millar also criticised the expected cost of funding extra MSs.
Previous estimates from 2020 suggested that an extra 30 MSs would cost around £12m a year. Mr Millar said with the larger numbers proposed and with inflation it could be around £15m to £17m a year.
He said: "If you're taking that money out of the Welsh budget it means i'ts not available to be improving education or the health system in Wales, which we know are struggling or falling behind other parts of the UK."
The joint statement between Mark Drakeford and Adam Price had made the committee's work "completely futile", he added, and some of their decisions were "not in the direction of travel the committee was moving".
It is not clear if Mr Millar's comments indicate that the Welsh Conservatives as a group would support a more proportional system for electing MSs.
Following a BBC Wales inquiry on the issue, a party spokesman said they had nothing further to add.
The Welsh government said: "We have provided a position statement to the [committee] and it is for them to examine any issues that they consider relevant - and for the Senedd to then properly debate their recommendations."
On Tuesday Mr Drakeford said "report after report" had demonstrated the Senedd in its current form "cannot do the job in the way that people in Wales have a right to expect it to be done".
"The reforms we've agreed on will put that right," the first minister said.