Stephen Doughty: Complaint over caution for giving MP pills upheld
By Daniel Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
A police watchdog has upheld a complaint from a constituent cautioned for supplying his local Labour MP with a prescription-only drug.
Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for diazepam on one occasion.
The IOPC said it had partly upheld a complaint by Mr Long, who was cautioned for supplying the pills.
The watchdog asked South Wales Police to re-examine why it treated Mr Long and Mr Doughty differently.
In a statement the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) said: "We can confirm that we have partly upheld a review over the handling of a complaint by South Wales Police.
"We have decided that a further investigation by the force into aspects of the complaint is necessary, including addressing a difference in outcomes for the individuals involved.
"While we have advised that South Wales Police should review its decision-making process, we cannot and have not asked the force to conduct a criminal investigation."
Mr Doughty denied Mr Long's claim that he gave him pills at up to 20 meetings in a Cardiff coffee shop, saying it only happened once.
Last May, the MP apologised "unreservedly for any error he made".
Via a spokesperson, he said at the time that he asked his "friend" Mr Long for "a few spare diazepam" in 2019 ahead of a flight because he had not been able to see a GP.
Labour's Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales, Alun Michael, has also denied any involvement in the case.
It follows reports that, in his complaint, Mr Long asked whether no action was taken against Mr Doughty because of his connections to Mr Michael.
In a statement, the commissioner said: "Stephen Doughty's father has been a friend and colleague over many years.
"Stephen was selected by members of the local Labour party, not by me, and elected by the constituents of Cardiff South and Penarth.
"I can say categorically that I have had no involvement whatsoever in the police handling of the case."
South Wales Police said: "The matter has been referred back to South Wales Police and while it is ongoing it would inappropriate to comment further at this time."
A Labour Party spokesman said Mr Doughty had nothing to add to previous statements
Possession of diazepam, which is a class C drug without a prescription, carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
It is available on prescription only and is used to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and fits.