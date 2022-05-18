Anorexia: Welsh politician Sarah Murphy recalls teen struggle
A Welsh politician said she was "days away" from being sent to an adult psychiatric ward, aged just 14, due to anorexia.
Bridgend Member of the Senedd Sarah Murphy said she would "never have come out" had she been sent there.
"They would have locked me up in an adult psychiatric ward in East Glamorgan Hospital," she said.
The Welsh government said every health board had received funding to improve eating disorder services.
Ms Murphy made a tearful speech in a Senedd debate led by the Welsh Conservatives calling for improved mental health services for young people - including exploring the possibility of establishing an eating disorder unit.
She recalled that the only option for her, other than the adult ward at East Glamorgan Hospital, was a residential unit in Bristol, but it was full.
"My parents were just so scared. I think to be honest I was so unwell I don't even think I was scared anymore. I didn't know what was going on," she said.
"That was 20 years ago and we still don't have a unit in Wales."
Ms Murphy said she appreciated the support of Lynne Neagle, the deputy minister for mental health and wellbeing, but added that there was a real need to establish a residential eating disorder unit in Wales "so people don't have to move away from their home".
"At 14 I don't know how I would have gone off to Bristol like that."
The Welsh government spokesperson said: "Since 2017, health boards have received an additional £4.1m to support improvements such as early intervention and improved waiting times."