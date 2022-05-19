Covid in Wales: Autumn vaccine booster for over 65s
People in Wales aged 65 and over will be offered a Covid booster jab this autumn, the country's health minister confirmed.
The booster will also be offered to residents of care homes, frontline health and social care workers, and younger people vulnerable to Covid.
Eluned Morgan said the programme will be rolled out between September and December.
It follows advice from the UK's expert committee on vaccinations.
Recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have generally been followed by all four UK nations during the pandemic.
A smaller group of people is currently being offered the spring booster programme - including people aged over-75, residents in care homes for older people and those over the age of 12 who are severely immunosuppressed.
Ms Morgan said the spring booster programme, open to everyone who turns 75 on or before 30 June 2022, will end in June.
She said NHS Wales "has already started work to plan for implementation of the programme".
The JCVI is not currently recommending that younger people and those who are not at high risk receive a booster jab.
But it said it would continue to review the situation.