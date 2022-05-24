Giving Welsh ministers justice powers would cut prisoner numbers, they say
- Published
The number of offenders in prison and the use of short sentences would both be cut if the Welsh government had law-and-order powers, it says.
It claims mental health programmes and support for drug users would replace jail sentences "where appropriate".
Labour wants a Welsh justice system, but Conservatives have rejected the idea.
The Welsh Tories accused Labour ministers of "pandering" to nationalists.
Last week's Welsh Tory conference heard no more powers would be devolved to the Senedd under Boris Johnson.
In 2019, the Thomas Commission, led by a former Lord Chief Justice, recommended the devolution of the justice system.
Despite opposition in Westminster, a Welsh government report on Tuesday says the move is "inevitable - so we have a duty to prepare for it".
Explaining the "core components" of how it would work, ministers say they would "give highest priority to tackling the national crisis of male violence against women, and the shockingly low levels of convictions for rape and sexual assault".
Short prison sentences are "counterproductive" and their use would be "significantly reduced", it says.
The document promises to work for an "anti-racist Wales", making sure people of all ethnic backgrounds are treated equally.
Devolving justice powers would lead, it promises, to "reducing the size of the prison population by pursuing alternatives to custody where appropriate, such as programmes to address mental health issue and support with treatment for drug and alcohol misuse".
Counsel general Mick Antoniw said: "The only sustainable way to improve the justice system is to reduce the number of people coming into contact with it."
A new anti-violence strategy will also be published on Tuesday as part of plans "to make Wales the safest place to be a woman".
Welsh Conservatives' shadow counsel general Mark Isherwood said: "Once again, Labour ministers are demonstrating that their priorities are out of touch, grossly misrepresenting both the UK government's policy agenda, the true cost of their proposals, and replicating the failure of 'the independent commission on justice' to acknowledge the inconvenient realities of the east/west cross-border justice system in Wales.
"While families face an increasing cost of living and Wales' NHS is being run into the ground by successive Labour health ministers, the first minister is, once again, pandering to his nationalist coalition partners."