Boris Johnson confidence vote: Welsh secretary says ousting PM will damage UK
Voting out the prime minister Boris Johnson will hand power to those who will "do the most damage to our country", the Welsh secretary has said.
Mr Johnson will face a vote of no confidence in his leadership on Monday evening.
Simon Hart was among the Welsh Tory voices backing the prime minister ahead of the vote.
"In good times and bad supporting the team, and especially its leader, has never been more important," he said.
At least 180 Tory MPs need to vote against him to oust him from office - a vote to do would trigger a contest.
It is expected to take place in the Commons between 18:00 and 20:00 BST.
Calls for Boris Johnson's removal have heightened since the publication of the full Sue Gray report into rule breaking in Downing Street.
No Welsh Conservative MP or Senedd member has publicly called for the prime minister to go.
Mr Hart, who is a cabinet minister in charge of the Wales Office, told Twitter: "Confidence votes and regime change risk handing the levers of power to those who will do the most damage to our country.
"There is a reason why Labour and the SNP are the loudest voices calling for the PM to go," the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP added.
Junior Wales Office Minister David TC Davies said he had no hesitation in backing the prime minister, saying he had seen "first hand... how determined Boris was to saving lives and getting our country" through Covid.
Former Welsh Secretary and Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns and ministerial aide and Clwyd South MP Simon Bayne also tweeted their support.
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh conservatives, has not responded to the announcement, although as a Senedd member he will not get to take part in the vote.
Earlier in June, writing for Conservative Home, Mr Davies said the Conservative party has been "its own worst enemy".
"People have been understandably upset about events that took place in Downing Street. And the prime minister has rightly come forward to take full responsibility.
"But now we have to get on with the job. I'm pleased to say that's what we've been doing," he said.
On Monday former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt called for Conservative MPs to vote for "change".
He said: "We are not offering the integrity, competence and vision necessary to unleash the enormous potential of our country.
"Because we are no longer trusted by the electorate, who know this too, we are set to lose the next general election."
Analysis - Gareth Lewis, BBC Wales parliamentary correspondent
Bar support from Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, his predecessor Alun Cairns and Wales Office Minister David TC Davies, Welsh Conservative MPs are saying very little in public.
And that shows perhaps how difficult a balancing act they are trying to perform.
Does it still hold true that Boris Johnson is an electoral asset, as he undoubtedly was?
Or do the recent local election results forecast longer-term trouble for Conservatives in Wales (and the rest of the UK) if he stays in charge?
Rumours circulate of anywhere between 100 and 130 MPs voting against the Prime Minister this evening. He'd win, but how damaged would he be?
One Welsh Tory MP suggested to me recently that a spell in opposition might do the party some good; many others that the prime minister still had their support because there was no alternative.
If Mr Johnson wins this evening but is mortally wounded, they might need to start looking for one.