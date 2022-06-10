Cost of living: Vouchers for struggling pre-pay energy users in Wales
- Published
People struggling on pre-payment meters or not on mains gas are to be offered vouchers funded by the Welsh government.
Vouchers to help pay energy bills will be offered to people in financial crisis and at risk of being disconnected.
Up to three vouchers would be offered over a six-month period, ranging from £30 in summer to £49 in winter.
The energy price cap rose in April by £693 to £1,971.
But the cap for prepayment customers rose by £708 to £2,017, with the limits expected to rise again in October.
About 120,000 people will be eligible for the scheme with 49,000 vouchers available.
There have been warnings pay-as-you-go customers were going without gas and electricity before the April price rise, and that many would be unable to pay.
The Welsh government said the voucher scheme, which will be run by the Fuel Bank Foundation, will offer sums of £30 in the summer months to £49 in winter, with households receiving up to three vouchers over a six-month period.
To be eligible, households or individuals must:
- Be a pre-payment energy customer, or off the gas grid.
- In "intense financial crisis" and unable to fund basic essentials such as food, rent, their mortgage, energy, water, council tax and essential travel.
- Be at immediate risk of self-disconnection, or have already self-disconnected, and be having to make choices that may cause "significant detriment to ensure that energy is funded".
The Welsh government plans a gradual rollout over the summer, with the scheme fully up and running in time for autumn.
The initiative is separate to other schemes aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis, including the Welsh government's winter fuel support scheme, and the UK government's energy discount scheme where £400 will be provided to residential energy customers in the autumn.