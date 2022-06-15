Cardiff Labour MP reprimanded over single market comments
- Published
Labour have reprimanded a frontbench MP after she told a private meeting she hoped the UK could return to the EU single market if the party formed a government.
The Sun reported the shadow minister made the comments in a private meeting with party supporters.
Labour policy does not support returning to the single market, which the UK left at the start of 2021.
It is understood she has been spoken to and reminded of her responsibilities.
In a recording published by the Sun the Cardiff North MP was asked if the UK could ever return to the single market.
"I really hope so," she said. "But at the moment there is not really the scope [for] having that conversation."
"At the moment what we need to be doing is setting out what we're doing, given what we have now.
"Getting into government, there might be some scope then to renegotiate - [we] certainly need to renegotiate the current deal.
"I hope eventually we will get back into the single market and the customs union and who knows in the future."
The single market is the European Union's agreement allowing the free movement of goods, people and services, as if they are in a single country.
It is different from the customs union, which is an arrangement that means people do not have to pay tariffs to move goods and services across borders.
The UK left both in January 2021, after having negotiated a free trade agreement with the EU.
Her comments were raised in the Commons by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.
'Labour policy is clear'
After she asked a question about action to tackle the cost of living, Mr Johnson said: "If that's the real policy of the Labour Party, going back to the EU, why won't the leader of the opposition admit it?"
At the last election, when Sir Kier Starmer was shadow Brexit secretary and Jeremy Corbyn was leader, Labour had offered a second referendum on a renegotiated Brexit deal.
Now, a party spokesman said: "Labour Party policy is clear.
"We need a strong collaborative relationship with EU partners but that does not involve membership of the customs union or the single market."
In a statement Ms McMorrin said: "Labour policy on Brexit is clear. We have left the EU, Labour voted for the deal. It is now the job of all of us to make it work."