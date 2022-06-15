Health minister Eluned Morgan to be reprimanded over driving ban
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
A group of Senedd members have recommended the health minister Eluned Morgan is formally reprimanded after she was banned from driving for speeding.
The Welsh Parliament's standards committee called for Ms Morgan to be censured by the Senedd.
But it stopped short of calling for the more serious punishment of a ban from the Senedd.
Eluned Morgan and the Welsh government were asked for comment.
She has apologised "unreservedly" after she was banned from driving for six months and fined £800 at Mold Magistrates Court in March.
She had been previously convicted on three other occasions.
The findings of the standards committee follow an investigation by the Welsh Parliament's behaviour watchdog, Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain, who found she broke the Senedd's code of conduct.
BBC Wales reported earlier this year that Mr Bain found the minister had showed "a disregard for the law and a failure to take action to avoid repetition of unlawful conduct".
In their findings, the committee said: "Receiving a driving ban and the associated fine for speeding offences is a serious matter.
"The number of offences over a relatively short period of time, which led to this conviction, shows a pattern of behaviour that is below the standard expected of a Member of the Senedd."
The committee agreed that she had broken the code of conduct, including rules requiring MSs to uphold the criminal law.
Ms Morgan's censure would have to be voted on by the Senedd. The report said the motion would be an "opportunity for the Member to apologise for her conduct to the Senedd as a whole".
The report by the committee said it was a "matter of regret" that Mr Bain's report was released to the media before the committee had completed their consideration of the complaint.
Mr Bain's report appeared not be included with the committee's public findings, as is usually the case with standards committee reports, despite the report appearing in the document's table of contents.