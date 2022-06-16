Drug laws do not help addicts, says senior Welsh policeman
An assistant chief constable of South Wales Police has said there could be benefits from some decriminalisation of drugs.
David Thorne said the criminal status of "low level" drug use "doesn't help addicts kick the habit".
Mr Thorne said prevention and treatment were important in tackling the issue.
Meanwhile the police and crime commissioner for North Wales said he would like to see the law changed to allow drug consumption rooms.
He spoke during a meeting of the House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee.
Mr Thorne told the committee's inquiry into drugs that the South Wales Police force region has 53 mapped organised crime groups, the majority of which are drug related,
There are real issues around drug deaths, he said, which have begun to rise again after lockdown.
He said the force is seeing drug users using multiple drugs, with benzodiazepines being one of the key drugs related to deaths.
There is a greater use of "downers as suppressants, rather than perhaps the more typical party drugs, perhaps cocaine and MDMA".
Speaking on a panel of other senior police figures, Mr Thorne said "we need to step into this territory" of decriminalisation "with a great deal of caution".
'Cycle of addiction'
He said there is still a "huge amount of harm" that comes from alcohol abuse, "even though it's legal", and there is a "significant black market" for tobacco and alcohol.
"I think there have been some benefits shown from decriminalisation of low levels... in terms of getting people into treatment rather than criminalising them."
Later Mr Thorne said: "By criminalising low level drug use, what we do see is that doesn't help addicts kick the habit and get off that cycle of addiction.
"That prevention and treatment side is important in terms of stopping that cycle."
The assistant chief constable said he did not think enforcement will "ever go away and it is quite right that it is there".
But he added: "We do need to have a good hard look at that low level use and whether criminalisation is the right method for that."
"Evidence might say there are better ways of dealing with it."
He said that punitive punishments put additional stresses on people misusing drugs, and send addicts into a "tailspin".
'Laws stop consumption rooms'
Later Labour North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said he would be an advocate for drugs consumption rooms - facilities where people using drugs can be supervised which are already in operation elsewhere in Europe.
"I would be an advocate for them in Wales, however the legislation prohibits that from happening," he told the committee.
"I would be personally supportive of that as a way forward but the caveat would be that the Misuse of Drugs Act, over 50 years old now, could be amended," he added.
Drug fix rooms had been advocated by Mr Dunbobbin's predecessor, Plaid's Arfon Jones.
Mr Thorne said while there were benefits with consumption rooms - allowing people to take drugs in a safe environment - there were "some concerns".
"If you were to set these up then and you then think about the supply chain that's coming in, you can probably work out very quickly where the supply chain would set up shop probably quite close to the consumption room," he said.
However he said heroin assisted treatment was seriously being considered with the Welsh government, where proscribed drugs are administered.
Conservative David Sidwick, Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset - said a majority of PCCs were opposed to decriminalisation and consumption rooms.