Withybush: 'No plan B' to losing A&E, says chief exec
- Published
There is "no plan B" for the reconfiguration of hospital services in west Wales, a health board chief executive has said.
Steve Moore, of Hywel Dda University Health Board, spoke as the Senedd debated calls for Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest to keep its A&E.
Campaigners fear downgrading it and Carmarthen's Glangwili Hospital would cost lives.
Mr Moore said it was the only way the health board can maintain services.
The health board wants to build a new urgent and planned care hospital somewhere between Narberth and St Clears, with five sites currently in the running.
It has submitted a business case to the Welsh government for £1.3bn in investment.
Both Withybush and Glangwili will be retained as community hospitals and will have minor injury units, with community health facilities also being strengthened under the health board plans.
But they would both lose their accident and emergency departments.
It is hoped the new hospital will be built by the end of 2029, if the Welsh government agrees to fund it. No changes will be made until the hospital is completed.
More than 10,000 people have signed an online Senedd petition calling for consultant-led A&E services to be retained at Withybush on a 24/7 basis.
The number of signatures triggered a Welsh parliamentary debate on Wednesday afternoon.
'Lives are going to be lost'
Moira Jenkins, from the Save Withybush Campaign, said she wanted to retain 24 hr consultant-led care at the Haverfordwest hospital.
She said: "There are lives going to be lost, there's no other way of putting it.
"I know from my own experience, three years ago, if we did not have Withybush A&E three years ago I wouldn't be here standing here now and fighting for this services.
"I developed sepsis and I was treated within 15 minutes of arrival. If I had to go to Glangwili, I wouldn't be here."
She insisted campaigners wanted to work with Hywel Dda to secure the future of Withybush.
"Most health boards have winter pressures. Here in Pembrokeshire we have summer pressures because of the influx of tourists. Travel times to Glangwili are horrendous."
"If there was a robust recruitment drive with attractive relocation packages once that uncertainty is taken away, I think the people of Pembrokeshire and Hywel Dda would benefit. "
Steve Moore, the Chief Executive of Hywel Dda, told BBC Wales "that there is no plan B" if the Welsh government did not agree to fund the new hospital.
"We've been really clear, all the way along, that there is no plan B for us," he said. "We looked at every option.
"This is the only way we can sustainably maintain the services in west Wales for the population, so we're being clear with Welsh government, there isn't another option."
He added: "We understand people's concerns. Things are very fragile and we are stretched too thinly over across too many staff.
"Building a new hospital as well as having a community model, that's there in your community, will be the best way to ensure the safest care for people going forward."
The Welsh Conservatives have called for retention of all services at Withybush.
Ahead of the debate, Paul Davies, MS for Preseli Pembrokeshire, said: "People living in Pembrokeshire feel as though their views and concerns are ignored and that despite the continued strength of feeling on this matter, Withybush will be downgraded regardless.
"The people of Pembrokeshire have no confidence in the health board or the Labour government. They do no want their hospital services relocated."
The health board is expected to discuss the five possible sites for the new hospital at its board meeting in August.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.