Senedd expansion plans face crucial Welsh Labour vote
- Published
Labour will vote on plans to expand the Senedd and change how it is elected at a special conference on Saturday.
The meeting, in Cardiff Bay, will decide whether the number of Members of the Senedd (MSs) should increase from 60 to 96.
The new electoral system would mean voters choosing a single party list and bigger constituencies electing six MSs.
Three Labour-backing unions have warned the plans could make it harder for the party to retain power.
Labour has been in government in Wales since devolution in 1999, never experiencing a spell in opposition.
Delegates from Welsh Labour groups and affiliated bodies - including trade unions - will vote on the proposed changes on Saturday.
GMB, Community and Usdaw are opposed but Wales' largest unions, Unite and Unison, are in favour.
Membership forms a key part of Labour's conference voting rules.
There is opposition to the reforms from Labour groups in Swansea East, Llanelli and Rhondda, where the MP Chris Bryant said it would leave politicians "less connected to voters".
Labour Swansea East Senedd member Mike Hedges said he expected the conference to "overwhelmingly support the change" but also raised doubts about the "very large constituencies".
The Welsh government struck a deal with Plaid Cymru in May to bring in the changes in time for the next Senedd election in 2026.
The new system would subject parties to a gender quota, with the aim of encouraging better representation of women.
Under the scheme, the Senedd would pair constituencies proposed for Westminster in the ongoing review by the Boundary Commission for Wales, which is not expected to be completed until 2023.
The commission says it will confirm boundaries for 32 constituencies - meaning the Senedd would have 16 at the next election, with six Senedd members in each.
There are currently 40 Senedd constituencies elected through first past the post, and five regions elected through a list system.
A letter to constituency Labour parties in mid-June made clear the opposition of the GMB, the steelworkers' union Community and Usdaw, which focuses on the retail sector.
They said they were concerned about "any changes to [the] Senedd electoral system that would make it more difficult to secure a Welsh Labour government and would do a disservice to workers, trade unionists and the citizens of Wales".
Mike Hedges said his Swansea East Constituency Labour Party voted against the changes, although he was not at the meeting.
The backbencher supports the principle of more Senedd members and gender balance but warned: "Having those very large constituencies is going to make it very difficult for candidates and representatives to be close to voters over such a large area."
He echoed the three unions' concerns, saying the plans "mathematically" make it harder for Labour to secure a government.
The plans, if supported in Saturday's special conference, would need to go to the Welsh Parliament in the form of a new law, and require two-thirds of the Senedd's agreement to come into force.