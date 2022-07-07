Boris Johnson: Tory Senedd leader pays tribute to departing PM
The Tory Senedd leader has paid tribute to Boris Johnson, who is to stand down as party leader after losing the support of his ministers and MPs.
Mr Johnson intends to remain as prime minister until the autumn, to allow a Tory leadership contest to take place.
Andrew RT Davies said his legacy was delivering "on the will of the British people" by ending Brexit "deadlock".
On Wednesday night cabinet ministers, including the then Welsh secretary, urged Mr Johnson to quit.
Within hours Simon Hart joined a cabinet mutiny over his leadership which began on Tuesday, saying colleagues had done their utmost to "turn the ship around" but he no longer thought that was possible.
The revolt was triggered by revelations about the prime minister's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.
Wales' First Minister Drakeford said: "All four nations need a stable UK government and I am therefore pleased to see the prime minister has now done the right thing and agreed to resign."
Mr Davies, who has been a strong supporter of the prime minister, said on Wednesday "the end game" had been reached.
After news of Mr Johnson's resignation emerged, the Tory Senedd leader said: "Boris Johnson's legacy will always be that he ended the deadlock and got Brexit done, delivering on the will of the British people.
"As well as securing a historic victory in 2019, Boris ensured our return to freedom out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Regrettably, it has now become very difficult for him to deliver on the mandate he secured.
"I wish him, Carrie and the rest of his family all the best for the future and thank him for his service to our country."
Outgoing prime ministers are expected to stay in office until a successor is found.