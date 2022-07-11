Jamie Wallis: MP fled crash fearing he would be attacked, court hears
A Tory MP was wearing a black leather mini-skirt and high heels when he crashed his car and left the scene, a court has heard.
Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis denies four traffic offences in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan in November last year.
A witness told Cardiff Magistrates he saw the MP wearing women's clothing inside a Mercedes which had crashed into a lamppost.
Mr Wallis told the court he left the scene as he had a "PTSD attack".
He added that he felt "vulnerable" and "as if I was going to be attacked again".
'I felt anxious'
In a prepared statement to police, the MP also said he was in "pain and shock" after the collision.
"I noticed a group of people approaching and felt anxious," he said.
"Due to my medical condition and time of the day and the weather conditions I felt I needed to get away.
"When I got home I took my medication and felt drowsy.
"I have been recently diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder."
The MP also went on to tell the court that he was raped the month before the crash.
The Conservative MP, who was elected in 2019, became the first MP to come out as transgender in March.
On Monday the court heard how Adrian Watson and Natalie Webb were having a gathering when they heard a "very loud bang, significantly louder than a domestic firework", on the street at about 01:00 GMT on 28 November.
Ms Webb said she went outside and saw a Mercedes E-Class saloon had crashed into the lamppost.
Mr Watson said he looked inside the car and saw "a white male wearing a white long-sleeve top which was tight to the body, a black leather PVC mini-skirt, tights, dark shoes with a high heel and a pearl necklace"
When he asked Mr Wallis if he was okay, he was told: "I'm sorting it. I'm sorting it."
'Walked away from scene'
Mr Watson said he was going to call the police and that Mr Wallis started to walk away from the scene.
He said he followed Mr Wallis and saw him make two phone calls, during one he claimed he was being "accosted".
The MP was then picked up by a Land Rover Discovery.
Sgt Gareth Handy told the court that he forced entry into the Wallis' family home address, which he described as a "mansion" and "absolutely colossal", out of concern for the MP.
The police officer eventually found Mr Wallis in one of the rooms and said he saw "Jamie had make-up on his face."
Police also found a "blonde wig" on a table in Mr Wallis' flat, which was part of the property, the court heard.
Pc Louis Hall found Wallis asleep and said: "He appeared to be wearing make-up. His eyelids were dark, his lips were red and his cheeks were bronzed, and he had red nail polish on his toes."
The black leather skirt and pearl necklace were found next to the bed and were seized by police.