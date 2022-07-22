Cost of living: NHS staff in Wales get below inflation pay raise
Doctors, consultants and GPs in Wales are being offered a below-inflation pay rise of 4.5%, the Welsh government has announced.
Other NHS workers, including nurses, cleaners and porters, will receive an average pay rise of 7.5%, it said.
It "goes some way" to recognising the "hard work" of NHS staff, said the health minister Eluned Morgan.
The offer falls short of the UK's 9.4% rate of inflation, with one union calling it "pitiful and insulting".
BMA Cymru Wales, representing doctors, said it was "shameful" the Welsh government did not revisit the 2021 multi-year contract agreed with some specialist doctors.
"It is nothing short of a kick in the teeth for hard-working doctors in Wales," said BMA Wales council chairman Dr David Bailey.
Other NHS workers, including nurses, cleaners and porters, will receive an extra £1,400, which the health minister said equated to an average pay rise of 7.5% compared to the last financial year.
"Nurses will be outraged to hear the pay award is well below inflation yet again," said Helen Whyley, director of the Royal College of Nursing Wales.
She warned the pay offer would "do nothing" to fill nursing vacancies in Wales or inspire young people to become nurses.
"This pitiful and insulting pay announcement does not even come close to making up for the fall in value of nursing pay, compared with a decade ago," Ms Whyley added.
The offer includes a previously announced pay rise to bring staff in line with the real living wage.
"We are all facing a cost of living crisis," Ms Morgan said. "We have structured this pay award so the lowest paid staff in the NHS would see the biggest uplift in their pay, equivalent to a 10.8% pay rise."
She said it made the NHS in Wales "the highest-paying UK nation for staff in the lowest pay band".
Earlier this week the UK government agreed with the pay recommendations for the NHS in England.
The UK government said it planned to fund pay rises in England from existing budgets, which means the Welsh government would not receive extra funding and will have to find the cash from elsewhere.
Ms Morgan said that without additional funding from the UK government, "there are inevitably limits to how far we can go in Wales".
But Dr Bailey said the offer amounted to "nothing more than a pay cut" at a time when doctors had worked "above and beyond" during the pandemic and now faced under-staffing and under-funding.
Instead of a pay rise to their salary, some specialist doctors will receive a one-off payment of £1,400.
The union was also aggrieved the highest-paid doctors on an older contract will only receive a one-off payment equivalent to 4.5%, rather than a salary uplift.
In a previous response to the Welsh government criticism, the UK government said the Welsh government has had more funding than at any time since devolution began.
Inflation currently stands at 9.4% in the UK and is predicted to reach 11% by the autumn.
The NHS in Wales employs nearly 90,000 people.
It comes after a below-inflation pay rise for Welsh teachers triggered complaints from trade unions.