Tory leadership: 'Shut up' on twitter top Welsh Conservative tells colleagues
- Published
Warring Tories should "shut up" and stop arguing on social media, a senior Welsh Conservative has said.
Andrew RT Davies spoke after the culture secretary attacked Rishi Sunak on Twitter for reportedly wearing an expensive suit and shoes.
One MP said she had "muted" Nadine Dorries after the tweet.
Mr Davies said the two candidates for the party leadership should be allowed "to do the talking" and there was "no need for off screen noise".
"I don't want to see any of this petty politics on the fringes," the Welsh Conservative Senedd leader said.
Asked what his message was to MPs who had been taking to social media, he told BBC Wales: "Shut up."
"Let the two candidates do the talking, the speaking. There's plenty of opportunities for them to do that."
"It's just a couple of people chasing their on screen glory moment, or what they think is their on screen glory moment."
Mr Davies is yet to publicly back either of the two candidates.
He said he wanted to see them offer more investment in Wales, wanted to see St David's Day a national holiday and cost of living support.
"That's where I'll be benchmarking my support, he said.
.@trussliz will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire Accessories. Meanwhile…— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 25, 2022
Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and
sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote. https://t.co/1VO4xLwQ66
In her tweet Nadine Dorries linked to a report which said the former Chancellor Mr Sunak had been pictured wearing a £3,500 suit and £490 Prada shoes.
Ms Dorries, a supporter of Liz Truss, said the foreign secretary "will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire (sic) Accessories".
The tweet prompted Guildford MP Angela Richardson, a supporter of Mr Sunak, to reply that she had "muted" Ms Dorries.
Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, predicted that on "current trajectory we are out of power in two years time".
"The puerile nature of this leadership contest is embarrassing," he said.