Green Man: Tories demand probe of ministers' meet-up is made public
- Published
The outcome of a probe into a "social event" involving Welsh ministers and the boss of Green Man festival should be made public, the Tories have said.
Reports of a meeting involving Fiona Stewart prompted First Minister Mark Drakeford to ask a senior civil servant to look at what happened.
It comes during a row about the purchase of £4.25m of land for the business.
Senior Tory Andrew RT Davies called for any findings to be published.
Welsh government said it would reply to a letter from Mr Davies in due course.
In May it emerged that the Welsh government had bought Gilestone Farm in Powys, which was said to ensure the festival would have a permanent home in Wales.
The festival, owned and run by Ms Stewart, has been at its current site near Crickhowell for 20 years, and is not expected to move from Glanusk estate to the new site, around seven miles (11km) away.
BBC Wales reported in May that the festival organisers were planning to run the site as a farm.
The purchase prompted a row with the opposition over why the site was bought before a full business plan was provided from the company in June, and whether other farmers would have had a chance to bid.
But over the weekend it was reported, initially by Wales Online, that in May Climate Change Minister Julie James and Education Minister Jeremy Miles met with the festival's boss.
Wales Online reported the event took place after the site had been purchased.
The meeting did not need to be declared by the ministers because the gathering was deemed informal rather than formal, but opposition parties said the meet-up raised concerns about the judgement of ministers.
In his letter Senedd Conservative leader Mr Davies said he has "several concerns", and said it was "vital" that the permanent secretary Dr Andrew Goodall's inquiry was "swift" and "thorough".
"I hope you'll agree that the terms of reference should be made public and any findings and recommendations should be published.
"I would also, in light of the dinner party that has taken place, and the position the ministers have put themselves in, seek assurances from you that they will no recuse themselves from any decisions in their portfolio."
On Monday a Welsh government spokesman said: "Mr Davies will receive a response to his letter in due course."
Question over lobbying
Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru's agriculture spokesman, said he would be writing to the first minister about the issue later in the week, asking for the details of the meetings to be publicised.
"This does raise a question about how lobbying is conducted in Wales," he said.
"We are a small country, politicians are reasonably accessible. It's not difficult to communicate with government ministers."
But he added: "If this has been going on for the last 20 years then we really need to know about it."
At the weekend a spokesman for the First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Whilst ministers attended this social event in a personal capacity, the first minister has asked the permanent secretary to look into the circumstances surrounding their attendance.
"The first minister has also asked the permanent secretary to consider if any amendments need to be made to the ministerial code to ensure all interaction with lobbyists is appropriately recorded."