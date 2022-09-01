Wife assault MP Jonathan Edwards asks Plaid members to intervene
By Daniel Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
A former Plaid Cymru MP who assaulted his wife has urged party members to question the way his case was handled.
Jonathan Edwards, cautioned by police for the assault in 2020, also accused party leader Adam Price of making a "spiteful" statement about him.
Plaid said it was concentrating on moving forward.
Last month it told Mr Edwards he could resume sitting as one of its MPs in Westminster, but that decision was criticised by some within the party.
It was also criticised by his wife, Emma Edwards, who said allowing Mr Edwards to join Plaid's group in the House of Commons sent a message "that survivors of domestic abuse don't matter".
The decision to allow him to return as a Plaid MP followed legal advice that overturned an earlier decision which barred him from returning.
Soon after, Mr Edwards announced he would remain an independent MP and party leader Adam Price said he should quit the party.
The two politicians represent the same constituency, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr.
Mr Edwards has now written to Plaid organisers in the seat, raising questions he said should be put to the party's national bosses.
They include asking: "Why did the leader release his spiteful statement immediately after I stated that I did not want to re-join the party's Westminster group, even though there was an agreement that a personal statement from me would offer an honourable path?"
He asked whether local members would be allowed to see the legal advice the party received about his case.
A Plaid spokesman said: "Plaid Cymru is focused on moving forward positively, in unity, for the benefit of the party and the residents of Carmarthenshire."
Mr Edwards has said he will regret his actions on the day of the assault "to the end of my life".
Details of the incident at the MP's family home are unknown.
Mr Edwards and his wife are getting divorced.