David TC Davies keeps Tory junior minister job
Monmouth MP David Davies has kept his job as a junior minister in the Wales Office, the UK government has said.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss's reshuffle continued on Thursday.
On Tuesday it was confirmed Llanelli-born Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland would also stay in post as Welsh secretary.
Mr Davies has been Conservative MP for Monmouth since 2005, and served as an assembly member from 1999 to 2007.
He was appointed as a junior minister under Boris Johnson in 2019.