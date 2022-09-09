Queen Elizabeth II: Welsh Parliament to be recalled on Sunday
Politicians will be recalled to the Welsh Parliament on Sunday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The session in the Senedd will take place at 15:00 BST.
All other business at the Cardiff Bay legislature will be suspended until after the state funeral.
On Saturday the First Minister Mark Drakeford will attend the Accession Council where Charles will be officially proclaimed King.
The Senedd's Presiding Officer, Elin Jones, will also be at the meeting of the Privy Council, which will be held in St James' Palace.
A Senedd statement said a motion of condolence on Sunday will express the Welsh Parliament's "deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen".
The motion "offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other embers of the Royal Family".
It adds: "We recognise Her Majesty's enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people."
BBC Wales has been told the recall will take place with hybrid arrangements - meaning Members of the Senedd can take part via Zoom if they wish.
The Senedd building, which the Queen officially opened in 2006, will also be closed to the public until after the funeral.
Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside all Senedd buildings, in Cardiff and Colwyn Bay, the parliament added.
On Friday a gun salute of 96 rounds to marked each year of Queen Elizabeth II's life at Cardiff Castle.
The Accession Council, which is attended by privy councillors and other office holders, consists of two parts.
In part one the Privy Council, without the presence of the King, will see Charles officially proclaimed King and part two will consist of the first meeting of the King with his Privy Council.
The Accession Council will be followed by the principal proclamation which will be read at 11:00 .
A second proclamation will be read at noon in the City of London.
Further proclamations will be read in the devolved nations at noon on Sunday, including Wales.