Mini-budget: What does it mean for Wales?
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has delivered a mini-budget full of tax cuts in a bid to grow the economy.
His announcement included tighter rules on universal credit, cancelling a rise on alcohol duty and scrapping the highest rate of income tax.
The UK government said more than a million people in Wales will benefit from an earlier than planned reduction in the basic rate of income tax.
"We promised a new approach for a new era," Mr Kwarteng said.
"We promised to release the potential of this country," he added.
Mr Kwarteng pledged to "turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth".
But the Labour First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said the announcement "embeds unfairness," giving "tax cuts to the rich" and "bonuses to bankers" instead of "meaningful support to those who need it the most".
One Welsh charity called cuts for the rich while the poorest struggle "grotesque".
Measures included reductions to stamp duty in England. The UK government said the Welsh government would get an additional £70m as a result.
Income tax
The chancellor announced that the basic rate of income tax will be cut to 19% from April, one year earlier than planned.
Some 1,290,000 people in Wales are on the basic rate of tax. The UK government said the measure would be worth an average of £170 per year.
Also from April the additional rate of tax, paid on incomes of over £150,000 at 45%, will be scrapped.
Some 9,000 people pay that in Wales.
Tighter rules on universal credit
Universal credit claimants working less than 15 hours a week face having benefits reduced if they do not meet regularly with a work coach, and take "active steps" to increase their earnings.
In January 2022 a total of 232,739 households were on universal credit in Wales.
Jobseekers over the age of 50 will be giving more time with jobcentre work coaches to help them return to the job market, the UK government said.
National Insurance
The Boris Johnson-era rise in National Insurance, where workers and employers paid an extra 1.25p in the pound, was cancelled.
Known as the health and social care levy, the chancellor said that planned increases in NHS and social care funding in England will continue.
In Wales, the UK government said the decision will mean two million people in Wales get a national insurance cut worth £235 a year.
Stamp duty in England
In England and Northern Ireland stamp duty will be cut, so nothing will be paid on house sales up to £250,000, rising from £125,000.
First time buyers will pay no stamp duty up to £425,000.
Wales has its own equivalent system, called Land Transaction Tax, where the residential threshold is £180,000. There is no first time buyer rate.
The UK government says Welsh ministers will get £70m off the back of the changes in England and Northern Ireland. It would be up to the Welsh Labour government if it wants to follow the changes.
Other plans
A planned rise to corporation tax on companies has been scrapped.
Plans to increase alcohol duty on beer, cider, wind and spirts have been cancelled.
The chancellor said he would "look to work" with the Welsh and Scottish governments on setting up "investment zones".
Announced for England, the UK government said the zones will offer "targeted and time limited tax cuts for business and liberalised planning rules to release more land for housing and commercial development".
Planning policy in Wales is controlled by the Welsh government in Cardiff.
What is the reaction?
UK government Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland said: "Today's bold measures put economic growth at the heart of our plans for Wales and the UK.
"The UK government has already committed to protect Welsh households and businesses from rising prices through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme. But a healthy, growing economy is the best long-term solution to the enormous financial pressures facing the entire country."
But there was concern from the Welsh government. Labour minister for finance Rebecca Evans said it was "deeply worrying", with "misplaced priorities leading to a regressive statement that will embed unfairness across the United Kingdom".
"Instead of delivering meaningful, targeted support to those who need help the most, the chancellor is prioritising funding for tax cuts for the rich, unlimited bonuses for bankers, and protecting the profits of big energy companies."
Citizens Advice Cymru, which gives advice to people on benefits, said: "We need to be plain here: a tax cut for the richest while the least well off struggle to make ends meet is grotesque."
The charity's Luke Young said: "Energy prices are locked in higher than they ever have been. Emergency food and fuel needs are at record levels.
"The people we support have little, and today, gain little."
Plaid Cymru's Treasury spokesperson, Ben Lake, said: "The chancellor's statement today was about supporting those on the highest incomes.
"Households and businesses across Wales are facing a grim winter of unaffordable bills and soaring inflation, and the government's response is to engage in fantasy, trickle-down economics to please the super-rich."