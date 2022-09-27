Ukraine refugees: Wales asks for more to open their homes
- Published
It is "vital" more people open their homes to Ukrainian refugees, the Welsh government has said.
Around 2,800 Ukrainians are living in Wales with host families who signed up to offer accommodation for at least six months.
That period ends in the autumn, prompting concern that more could be needed.
Ministers thanked hosts, but said: "It's vital that more households come forward".
Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said: "We hope hosts and Ukrainians will agree to extend many of those placements, but we need additional hosts to support those who cannot continue living where they are".
Officials cited a survey by the Office for National Statistics which suggested around a quarter of hosts expected their guests to leave after six months.
The plea for more hosts comes at a time of mounting costs, but Ms Hutt said Wales had shown its generosity "and I'm sure we will step up to the plate once again".
Another 2,800 people who fled the conflict are in temporary accommodation. That has included hotels and university halls of residence. Thousands more have visas, but have not arrived in the country.
Some are being offered places at two holiday parks, which are not being identified.
The Welsh government set up a super-sponsor scheme earlier in the year, initially to house 1,000 refugees, but this was paused to new applicants in June and remains on hold.
Homeowners who can offer somewhere to stay for up to 30 days for people who need short-term emergency placements are also being invited to sign up.