Ex-Brecon Beacons board members attack national park authority
Four former board members of the authority that oversees Brecon Beacons National Park have criticised how it is run.
The former Welsh government appointees say the way the authority is dominated by councillors means local interests "trump" Wales-wide issues.
They also say the status of the area as a national park has not prevented its environment from getting worse.
The authority said addressing the environment was its "core mission".
The intervention by the former appointees comes after BBC Wales learned through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request that two of them left following a decision by Wales' Climate Change Minister Julie James in the summer.
Her decision to "terminate" the post of James Marsden and not renew ex-Woodland Trust chief Sue Holden's term on the Beacon Beacons National Park Authority (BBNPA) followed damning reports that detailed a breakdown in relationships.
Audit Wales said staff were feeling "overwhelmed" and were even "fearful" of engaging with some board members, who were not identified.
But people defending the former Welsh government members put the row into the context of a clash between the national role for the park versus local interests.
"The reason for the exit," one said, was there were "different understandings of the purposes of a national park,".
The argument was that while some members felt it could have a "huge role" in the health and wellbeing of communities across Wales, some did not.
BBC Wales reported in May that staff at the board were working under "intolerable pressure".
The board is made up of councillors from nearby local authorities Welsh government appointees, with the former outnumbering the latter.
Relations between some had been poor and before Mr Marsden and Ms Holden's exit, Chris Coppock and Liz Davies quit earlier in the year.
All four were appointed by Welsh government ministers to oversee the park, each earning about £4,000 a year.
'Environmental degradation'
The BBNPA is tasked with protecting the area's natural beauty. It employs about 130 people.
None of the former members of the park authority have been willing to be interviewed about Ms James' decision, but a document written by them and seen by BBC Wales said the Beacons is in "no better condition than wider landscapes across the UK".
Designation as a national park "has not prevented stark indicators of environmental degradation", the four former members say.
They cited 2020 figures showing 35% of its sites of special scientific interest and 56% of special areas of conservation are in an "unfavourable" condition.
Assessments of river pollution show 88% of the Usk and 67% of the Wye fail to meet phosphate levels.
The document said without a change to the majority of council nominees over ministerial appointees, "local vested interests will always trump the national interest".
They said local council nominations to the board after the May 2022 elections returned no women, and accused councillors of resisting "policies which propose changes in land management practices consistent with the core purposes and duty of a national protected landscape".
'Working relationship broken down'
The claims emerged after the Welsh government released information to BBC Wales through FOI showing that Ms James terminated the appointment of Mr Marsden, a former adviser to the UK government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). He initially dispute the decision but later accepted it.
A minute of a meeting said he was told the working relationship between him and other members had broken down.
The minutes indicated that he felt local council members did not want to see changes, and "resented him shining a light on difficult issues from an evidence perspective".
The decision follows two critical Audit Wales reports. In 2021, auditors found "poor management" hampered work designed to improve the park's environment.
It said working relations between some board members and officers had broken down.
In March 2022 a new report found some staff at the park felt "overwhelmed by queries and challenges from some members".
"Several also noted that they were fearful of engaging with these members and dreaded attending committees or working groups," it said.
The reports did not attribute the behaviour to any particular individuals.
A source familiar with the audit work said some Welsh government-appointed members were at the heart of some tensions on the board, but not solely.
Audit Wales had been monitoring the authority's "change programme", which began in 2019 aimed at improving the park's environmental condition.
Sources claimed to BBC Wales that the former members were "champions" for certain key subjects, like climate change and sustainable development.
They said the ex-members were "outspoken" on those issues "and some found that uncomfortable - some local authority members, and some officers".
'Ambitious approach'
"There was a point at which that the simple solution to a more peaceful future was to get rid of the people who had been more outspoken," the source claimed.
One of the four former Welsh government members said they did not recognise themselves in the Audit Wales report of 2022.
Catherine Mealing-Jones, chief executive of the authority, said its draft management plan "reflects the ambitious approach we are now taking and underpins our determination to respond to the nature and climate emergencies".
"Sadly, the state of nature in the Brecon Beacons National Park, in common with other national parks and designated landscapes across the UK is, in places, in a condition which requires urgent action and attention. It is our core mission to address that, working closely with our partners."
She said there was now "considerable progress" and "we are moving on from a difficult few years".
A Welsh government spokesperson said tackling the "nature emergency" was a "key priority", that it was providing "direct assistance" to the authority to "address issues raised in the Audit Wales report" and aimed to improve governance.