Social care staff still not paid enough, says minister
Social care workers in Wales are not paid "enough" despite recent increases, a Welsh government minister has said.
Deputy Social Services Minister Julie Morgan said it was "a struggle to recruit new staff" for social care.
NHS leaders have said there is a "national emergency" in health and social care due to a lack of care workers.
Up to 1,500 people are medically fit but cannot leave hospital because of a lack of social care.
It has led to calls to pay carers at least £15 an hour.
Carers in Wales are paid the Real Living Wage, calculated to cover everyday needs and currently set at £10.90 per hour outside London by the Living Wage Foundation, and higher than the UK Living Wage, set by government ministers in London.
The Real Living Wage for carers was a Labour manifesto commitment in the 2021 Senedd election following research which showed fewer than half of Welsh social care workers were earning the 'real living wage'.
Over the summer, care workers were offered an additional pre-tax payment of £1,498.
Giving evidence to the Senedd's Health and Social Care committee, Julie Morgan said: "Obviously, we are paying the Real Living Wage now but, you know, it's not really enough."
The deputy social services minister added: "We are looking with our partners - that's the unions, the employers and local authorities - to look at what further steps we can take in order to improve conditions in the sector because we know it is a struggle to recruit new staff to the sector.
"Nearly all parts of the economy are facing challenges recruiting and retaining staff and social care is definitely facing those challenges.
"But we are competing with retail, hospitality, other sectors and it is a challenging situation.
"We want social care workers to have parity of esteem with healthcare workers and that certainly does not exist at the moment."
In 2021, there were roughly 5,500 vacancies in Wales' social care sector, representing about 6% of the workforce.
The minister said the government does not have an estimate as to what number of vacancies there will this autumn and winter.