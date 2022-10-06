Use Cymru around world instead of Wales, Plaid says
- Published
The Welsh government should "embrace the use of Cymru rather than Wales internationally", says Plaid Cymru.
It made the call in a Welsh Conservative debate accusing Labour ministers of a "lack of ambition" in bringing national events to Wales.
"The Cymru brand can and will bring a form of sustainable heritage tourism to Wales," said Plaid MS Luke Fletcher.
A Welsh government spokesperson said it "proudly" uses both Cymru and Wales "because both belong to all of us.".
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh government recognises the "vital role of events in Wales".
The call was made in the context of the Welsh government's National Events Strategy for Wales 2022 to 2030.
One of the key themes of the strategy is that "events in Wales will have a distinct 'Welshness' regardless of size, scale, or location. This will include the Welsh language" and "reflect the Cymru Wales Brand".
'Diolch'
The Football Association of Wales has set a precedent in its use of Cymru.
Rob Dowling, the association's head of content and engagement, told the BBC that their use of Welsh-only words had increased, "in an inclusive and accessible way", during the iconic Euro 2016 campaign and that "helped to differentiate us from other countries".
After reaching the finals in France, 'Diolch' was printed on the team's shirts "knowing those images would be shown around the world", he said.
In 2017, said Mr Dowling, "the conscious decision was made to use Cymru instead of Wales, which was a natural progression".
"We had some complaints, but we felt we needed to be confident in using it. Most people across the UK understand the word.
"Now fans sometimes chant Cymru not Wales, especially when we play in Llanelli."
He explained that by naming leagues Cymru Premier, Cymru South and Cymru North, they were "forcing the media to use it".
"And why not - they use La Liga, Bundesliga etc."
Another advantage of using Cymru rather than Wales, said Rob Dowling, is the alphabetical order - "on sticker albums we are towards the front not the back, and at FIFA meetings we get seats closer to the front".
He said the association was grateful to digital and social media professional Owen Williams for gifting it the @Cymru Twitter handle.
The association used the handle for the first time in January 2018 to announce the appointment of Ryan Giggs as new manager.
"I can see, based on our experience, how the country could benefit from using Cymru instead of Wales," said Mr Dowling.
Leading the Senedd debate, the Welsh Conservatives proposed a motion that "major events help to boost jobs and the economy by showcasing Wales to the world" but expressing "regret at the lack of ambition show by the Welsh government in bringing these opportunities to Wales".
The party called on the Welsh government "to rethink the strategy with a focus on aspiration, creativity and innovation in attracting major events to Wales".
Conservative MS Paul Davies said: "We on this side of the Chamber believe that the Welsh government should rethink its major events strategy and ensure that there is much more on the cultural significance of major events.
As well as calling for the use of Cymru rather than Wales internationally, Plaid Cymru's amendment called on the Welsh government "to ensure that Wales's culture, heritage and the Welsh language are further embedded in the strategy, including major homegrown events such as the National Eisteddfod".
Mr Fletcher said Wales' culture and language is a "powerful selling point, and one that we can't underestimate".
He said: "That is our advantage, our hook, unique to this corner of the world - the story of the land of our fathers, a taste of which has been given via the world cup, and should happen with every global event where Wales is present.
"Putting our identity as a country front and centre is how we succeed in promoting Wales, and putting more of a focus on this to promote the Cymru brand can and will bring a form of sustainable heritage tourism to Wales, as it has for other places, like Scotland and like Ireland."
The Conservatives' proposal was rejected by 14 votes to 38, and Plaid Cymru's amendment was rejected by 26 votes to 27.
Economy minister Vaughan Gething said the strategy "re-emphasises our reputation in Wales as an events nation on the world stage".