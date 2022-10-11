Ambassadors to explain Welsh language to newcomers
Cultural ambassadors could be set to help integrate newcomers to Wales as part of a plan to support Welsh-speaking communities.
Minister for the Welsh language, Jeremy Miles, said the ambassadors would "explain cultural issues".
Property sellers will also be encouraged to sell to local people in a voluntary scheme.
Campaigners were disappointed that many of the measures were voluntary.
The Welsh Conservatives accused Labour of failing to build enough houses.
Second home ownership and holiday lets have become increasingly controversial in recent years amid concerns that locals are priced out of the housing market, and about the impact on the Welsh language.
Announcing a £500,000 package of measures, Mr Miles told the Senedd the Welsh government would "create a network of cultural ambassadors".
"These will be local people who know their communities well. They will explain cultural issues and the language situation in order to help integrate newcomers," he said.
"People are more willing to be part of a community when they have an understanding of their community in which they live."
Other proposals include creating "community-led co-operative enterprises" where "people can work and use the language freely".
Mr Miles said the Welsh government would also set up a voluntary "fair chance scheme" to raise awareness among sellers or prospective sellers "of the options they have to support people who want to remain in or return to the communities there they were brought up".
"There are examples of sellers helping buyers, and we must bear in mind that it is not estate agents who decide who buys a property - the ultimate decision is in the hands of the seller."
Mr Miles also announced "rigorous research" on Welsh name changes.
"We need to develop our evidence base for action, not only concerning the number of names that are changing, but how and where they are changing," he said.
Campaigners disappointed
Robat Idris, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith (the Welsh Language Society) said it was disappointed that many parts of the Welsh language communities housing plan were voluntary, saying neither the measures or funding would go far at all.
He said: "There are housing problems across Wales and local people can't get a home in their communities because they can't afford a house on the open market or rent - including in communities that aren't affected by tourism.
"These measures to tackle second houses and holiday accommodation will not be enough in those areas. What would really make a difference is a comprehensive property act that can manage the open market and therefore empower local communities across Wales."
Welsh Conservative MS Janet Finch-Saunders accused the Welsh government of "simply" failing "to build enough houses".
Mr Miles said the Welsh government has "ambitious targets to build 20,000 social homes for rent", but he said rising interest rates will put pressure on those targets.
Plaid Cymru's Mabon ap Gwynfor welcomed the measures but questioned whether the funding was sufficient, "because the housing crisis is vast".