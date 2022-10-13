Liz Truss: Mark Drakeford says PM has not called him yet
- Published
Wales' first minister says he still has not had a call from Liz Truss, more than a month after she took the helm of the UK government.
Mark Drakeford said he was disappointed "that the prime minister chooses to talk about the first ministers of Wales and Scotland" rather than to them.
He said it had been a tradition for as long as he had been in Welsh politics that new prime ministers make contact.
The UK government was asked for comment.
Mr Drakeford spoke on a two day trip to Dublin and Cork for meetings with Irish ministers, including Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.
At the Conservative Party conference Liz Truss said Mr Drakeford was part of the "anti-growth coalition" was an enemy of enterprise.
During the leadership race she described the first minister as being a "low-energy version" of Jeremy Corbyn who was "ashamed of our history".
He told Ireland's public broadcaster RTE that he "looked forward to the time when she feels she has a moment to pick up the phone and be in touch".
Mr Drakeford said that during the time he had been involved in Welsh politics it had "always been the case" that new prime ministers would make an early call to the first ministers of the devolved nations.
"Boris Johnson telephoned me and I know he telephone the first minister of Scotland on the day he became prime minister. I know [Theresa] May had done the same before him.
"So it is a bit of a conspicuous difference this time, but as soon as the prime minister is able to reach out to talk to us in Wales we will be very pleased to hear from her."
In the Senedd on Tuesday he said an inter-governmental agreement with previous UK ministers was not operating and had collapsed.
"There were 11 groups set up at a ministerial level under the review of inter-governmental relations.
"There have been 20 meetings of those groups between March and the start of September. Not a single one of them has met since the new prime minister took office."
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last week that it was "absurd" that she had not yet heard from the prime minister.
Ms Truss had called Ms Sturgeon an "attention seeker" who was best ignored during the Tory leadership contest.