Neath Labour MP Christina Rees suspended from party
- Published
Neath MP Christina Rees has been suspended from the Labour Party.
The politician, who has represented the constituency since 2015, has lost the party whip pending an investigation.
It means the former shadow Welsh secretary, who served on the front bench during the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, will sit in the Commons as an independent. The party has declined to comment.
Ms Rees has been approached for comment.
The MP took her seat in 2015 after Peter Hain stood down at that year's general election.
She is the 14th MP to be sitting in parliament as an independent, joining others who have lost the whip from their parties.
Born in the village of Kenfig Hill in south Wales, the qualified barrister has represented Wales in squash more than 100 times.
She was a member of the Great Britain Youth Team to the Munich Olympics.
Ms Rees was married to former Welsh Secretary Ron Davies until they divorced in 1999.