Liz Truss: General election needed, says Mark Drakeford
- Published
The "complete and utter failure" of Liz Truss's government must prompt a general election, Wales' first minister has said.
Speaking in Downing Street, Ms Truss resigned saying she could not deliver the mandate she was elected on.
Mark Drakeford said a "complete lack of leadership is preventing decisions and actions from being taken to deal with the many challenges we are facing".
Ms Truss said there would be a leadership election within a week.
She will remain prime minister until her successor is chosen, following a meeting with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee.
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said Ms Truss has "done the right thing" and called on the next prime minister to provide "leadership, confidence and hope".
Tory MPs urged Ms Truss to go after her government was engulfed by political turmoil following the ditching of most of her economic policies.
Her resignation came after a key minister quit and Tory MPs rebelled in a chaotic parliamentary vote on Wednesday night.
In her resignation speech, Ms Truss said the Conservative Party had elected her on a mandate to cut taxes and boost economic growth which she admitted she "cannot deliver".
Welsh Labour leader Mr Drakeford said there had been a "complete and utter failure of government with everyone in this country now having to pay the price".
He added: "Unfortunately, the deep and intractable divisions within the government means that any successor put forward will face the same set of challenges.
"A general election is now the only way to end this paralysis."
Plaid Cymru backed this call, saying the "chaotic circus" was "proof once and for all that Westminster will never work for Wales".
In a joint statement, the party's leader Adam Price and Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: "Another prime minister gone but there is still no recognition that it's not the individuals in Downing Street that's the problem, but the fundamental contradictions within the Tory party as a whole.
"We urgently need a general election so that the people of Wales can reject this Westminster chaos at the ballot box."
Mr Davies said: "The new prime minister must grip this situation quickly, and provide leadership, confidence and hope to people across our nation."
Former Conservative Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb said his party needed a "swift and clean leadership election to provide the country with stable government".
He said Rishi Sunak would "make a strong candidate", despite losing the last leadership contest to Ms Truss as "his arguments about the economy have been vindicated entirely".
The Preseli Pembrokeshire MP added: "The overwhelming consensus of conservative MPs after the chaos of last night was that there needs to be a change at the very top."
Ms Truss announced her departure after after just 45 days in the job and will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history when she stands down.
Jeremy Hunt - who was appointed chancellor last week - has said he will not stand in the leadership contest to replace Ms Truss.